104-year-old Kerala woman recovers from COVID-19

The condition of Janaki Amma was critical when she was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Pariyaram on May 31.

Coronavirus COVID - 19

A 104-year-old woman in Kannur left hospital on June 11 after successfully battling COVID-19. The condition of Janaki Amma was critical when she was admitted to the government medical college hospital at Pariyaram on May 31, according to the health department, reports said. She was rushed to the medical college ICU from the dedicated COVID care centre at Taliparamba, where she was admitted earlier following a drastic dip in oxygen levels. Janaki Amma's daughter-in-law and her mother are still under treatment for the virus infection.

Pariyaram Medical College principal-in-charge Dr S Ajith and other hospital staff wished her all the best when the centenarian left the hospital on Friday, a health department statement said. Health Minister Veena George greeted Janaki Amma, who had beaten the odds, irrespective of her age. "Janaki Amma's confidence at this age is an inspiration for all to fight the disease," she said. The minister also praised the doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital who played a role in helping the woman overcome the infection.

According to PTI, health department sources said people above 65 fall in the high-risk category and her recovery should be seen against this background.

In August 2020, a 110-year-old woman had recovered from COVID-19 in Malappuram district. Randathani Variath Pathu was the oldest woman to recover from COVID-19 in Kerala. According to doctors, a fter being admitted to the state-run Medical College on August 18, 2020, the woman responded to the treatment without any tension.

Prior to this, a 105-year-old woman and 103-year-old have had returned home after getting cured of the infection. 105-year-old Asma Beevi from Kollam was discharged after recovering in July 2020. Asma Beevi, who also had other age-related ailments, was monitored by a special medical board.