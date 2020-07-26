101-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19 in Tirupati

Mangamma, one of the oldest patients to recover, was discharged from the hospital on Saturday

A 101-year-old woman from Tirupati, P Mangamma, has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) on Saturday. Mangamma had been admitted to the isolation ward at SVIMS, which is part of the Padmavathi Medical College for Women, a state COVID-19 hospital.

In a statement to the media, SVIMS Superintendent Dr Ram said that Mangamma is an inspiration to anyone who is worried that contracting COVID-19 would mean that everything is lost in life and death is inevitable. He said that in spite of her age, Mangamma bravely co-operated with the treatment and that she was discharged after having completely recovered and is in good health.

Mangamma is the oldest person in the state known to have recovered from COVID-19 so far. In the past few days, the number of cases recorded on a daily basis has increased rapidly in the state, along with the number of fatalities. The number of samples being tested on a daily basis has also increased.

On Saturday, Chittoor district, where Tirupati is situated, saw 300 new COVID-19 cases being recorded. With this, the district now has 2,895 active cases. This puts the district in seventh place in the state, in terms of the number of active cases.

Chittoor has recorded 73 deaths from COVID-19 so far. As of Saturday, a total of 985 people in the state were reported to have died from COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state tested 53,681 samples in total, of which a total of 7,813 samples tested positive for coronavirus. With this, the total number of active patients in the state has gone up to 44,431. Out of the total 88,671 cases that have been registered in the state so far, 43,255 people are known to have recovered from the disease.

