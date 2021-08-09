10-year-old Hyd boy sells bird food for sister’s medical expenses: How you can help

For two years, Syed Aziz Rehan has been walking the streets of Tolichowki to sell pigeon food in order to cover his 11-year-old sister’s medical expenses and medication.

Features Human Interest

While his peers are attending online classes in the comforts of their home, 10-year-old Syed Aziz Rehan has been selling pigeon food on the streets of Tolichowki in Hyderabad, accompanied by his mother and sometimes alone, to help finance treatment for his 11-year-old sister, Sakeena Begum, who was diagnosed with cancer five years ago. Rehan has been doing this work for the last two years and has been saving money for her sister’s medical treatment, while handling expenses for her medication.

“He is very fond of his sister and loves her. He cannot stay without her. He is the one who takes care of the monthly expenses for medicines for Sakeena Begum, which alone costs around Rs 3,000 to 4,000,” says his mother, 27-year-old Bilquis Begum, who has three other children.

While attending the basthi Madrassa for his education during the day, in the early morning and evening hours, he accompanies his mother to sell pigeon food on the streets, Despite their best efforts however, the family is often unable to cover Sakeena’s medical expenses. and during the morning and evening hours he accompanies his mother to sell the pigeon food on the streets. Despite working hard, the family is not in a position to meet the medical expenses of Sakeena, says Bilquis. Since Sakeena has been unwell since childhood, she wasn't sent to school at all.

According to the family, Sakeena Begum, who has a cancerous brain tumour, is being treated at the Secunderabad KIMS, while the family stays in a rented house at Tolichowki. “We have to go to the hospital at least once in 15 days depending on the condition of the child. For a single visit to the hospital to travel from Tolichowki to Secunderabad, it costs around Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 with the expenses.”

She further adds that Sakeena has already undergone radiotherapy and is getting chemotherapy now, for which the medicine costs thousands of rupees a month.

Sakeena Begum with her doctor Ganghadhar Vajrala at KIMS

“Earlier my husband used to work as a carpenter, but he is now handicapped due to an accident a couple of years ago. Since then, he has not been in a position to work. So it has become very difficult for our family to stay afloat financially, given the rented house and treatment of our child and the survival of the other four kids,” says Sakeena.

The family is currently getting treatment for Sakeena through the Aarogyasri scheme of Telangana Government and is struggling to meet other expenses. Those who wish to help Bilques Begum's family can transfer money to them.

Account holder name: Bilquis Begum

Bank account number: 17460110137673

IFSC code: UCBA0001746

Branch Name: Suryanagar, Tolichowki, Hyderabad

