10-year-old beaten over suspicion of stealing food in Karnataka, dies

Police officials in Haveri district said that the boy was held on March 16 for several hours for allegedly stealing snacks from a grocery store.

A ten year old boy in Karnataka's Haveri district succumbed to injuries seven days after he was beaten up by four people for allegedly stealing food from a grocery store. The incident occurred in Uppanashi in the district and the boy Harishaiah succumbed to death at the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Tuesday night.

The post-mortem report in the case is yet to be released but an official at the hospital said that the boy developed a fever during treatment and died following a brain hemorrhage,a Hindustan Times report said.. Police officials in Haveri district told TNM that the boy was held on March 16 for several hours for allegedly stealing snacks from a grocery store. The four people who held him captive were the owners and staff members at the store.

The boy was released after his parents pleaded with them but later on the same night, when his condition began deteriorating, he was rushed to a hospital in Haveri. The doctors at this hospital referred him to KIMS, Hubballi, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Haveri SP Devaraju said a case of murder, assault and wrongful restraint was registered against four people - Pavan Karishettar, Basavannevva Karishettar, Kumar Haveri, Shivarudrappa Haveri.

In a video from the hospital before his death, the boy named these four people and recalled his alleged captivity saying that he was locked in a room. "An old man came and hit me two times. He asked me not to move. Then, the shopkeeper and others joined in and took me to the backyard. They hit me on my legs and neck. I was also hit with a stone by Pawan," the boy said in the video.

The police complaint by his father Nagayya Hiremath stated that the boy was sent to buy groceries and later found out that he was being held captive. The complaint stated that the parents pleaded with them to release the boy and was told by Pavan that they wanted to teach him a lesson. The complainant said that the police did not immediately register an FIR when the complaint was filed.

Police said that efforts are being made to trace the four persons accused and arrest them.