10-year jail to ex-Kerala Police DSP, 3 others for attempting to kill head constable

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 25,000 each (total Rs 1 Lakh) to the complainant, Head Constable Babu Kumar.

A special CBI court convicted a former Kerala Police Deputy SP and three others of a murder bid on a police officer on suspicion of him leaking the news of a party organised by liquor barons which was attended by police officers.

Apart from then Deputy SP of Kerala Police Santhosh Nair, the Special Judge, Thiruvananthapuram, has also sentenced Jinda Ani, Container Santhosh and Penty Edwin (all private persons) to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, CBI Spokesperson RK Gaur said in New Delhi.

The court also ordered the convicts to pay Rs 25,000 each (total Rs 1 Lakh) to the complainant, Head Constable Babu Kumar, who was stabbed multiple times in 2010 in Kollam with an intent to kill him.

Kumar was attacked as the accused had suspected him of being behind the leak of information about a party organised by liquor barons which became a massive scandal because of attendance of four police officers and cine stars in it.

The journalist who published the story for Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi was also allegedly attacked. This case is also under a separate trial.

The agency took over the case of the attack on the Head Constable on September 12, 2013, on the orders of Kerala High Court on a writ petition filed by him.

"It was alleged that the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy in and around the year 2010 and in continuation of the same, attempted to murder Babu Kumar, Head Constable, Kerala Police, by multiple stab injuries with a knife as revenge, as the victim reported about the alleged activities by police officials and cine stars, in the media," Gaur said.

He said it was further alleged that one of the accused also manipulated the records and concealed/destroyed the knife, which was recovered through him.

The agency filed a charge-sheet on November 21, 2014.

The court has acquitted two accused.

