10 new south Indian films you can now watch online

About 10 new south Indian films are now streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime

April looks like another month of self-isolation and most of us have been searching for good listicles with good movie recommendations. If you are the kind who likes to keep up with the latest releases, here is a list of new films that are now streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Tamil

Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal (Netflix)

This film, by debut director Desingh Periyasamy, stars Dulquer Salmaan and Ritu Varma in the lead. Released on February 28, the film is a well-made crime comedy that gets better in the second half. If you are in the mood for some good fun, then Kannum Kannum is worth your time.

V1 Murder Case (Amazon Prime)

This thriller by debut director Pavel Navageethan, who is also an actor, received good response for the film. However, it was not without certain flaws. The film stars Ram Arun Castro who plays Agni, a forensic expert, and Vishnupriya as his colleague Luna. Agni has nyctophobia (fear of the dark). The film gets interesting as the two lead characters investigate the murder of a young woman.

Mafia (Amazon Prime)

Director Karthick Narenâ€™s film on drug cartel starred Arun Vijay and Prasanna in the lead. The film, with a cat-and-mouse chase story, lacked the punch and received mostly negative reviews. However, it is a good bet for those who love films packed with action sequences.

Baaram (Amazon Prime)

This national award-winning film by Priya Krishnaswamy is based on the practice of senicide called â€˜thalaikoothalâ€™, which is practised in some parts of Tamil Nadu. Per this practice, a sick elderly person is involuntarily euthanised, sometimes due to lack of medical facilities and sometimes due to familial apathy. A must-watch!

Telugu

HIT (Amazon Prime)

Hit: The First Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, stars Vishwak Sen (of Falaknuma Das fame), Ruhani Sharma and Murali Sharma. The gripping thriller features a young police officer on the lookout for a missing woman while dealing with his own past trauma, anger management issues and pyrophobia (fear of fire).

Palasa 1978 (Amazon Prime)

This film, based on caste politics, is set in Palasa town in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh. The film touches upon caste killings and other forms of caste oppression. The film is directed by Karuna Kumar, who has won national awards for his short films. Palasa 1978 begins in 1978 and proceeds to 2018, showing the evolution of characters.

Madha (Amazon Prime)

This film is a psychological thriller in which a woman is trapped in something sinister by a man who pretends to love her. It has been directed by Srividya Baswa and stars Trishna Mukherjee and Rahul Venkat in lead roles.

Malayalam

Trance (Amazon Prime)

This Fahadh Faasil-Nazriya starrer is about a motivational speaker who becomes a con man-and-pastor. The film is a criticism of organised religion and has been written by Vincent Vadakkan. Trance received a good response and this is the first time the real-life couple are performing in the same film post their wedding in 2014.

Pranaya Meenukalude Kadal (Amazon Prime)

This romantic drama released in 2019 and stars Vinayakan, Dileesh Pothan, Gabri Jose, Riddhi Kumar and Joe John Chacko in lead roles. Directed by Kamal, the film is a love story set in the picturesque Lakshadweep.

Kannada

Mayabazaar 2016 (Amazon Prime)

This comedy thriller received a great response. Set in the backdrop of the 2016 demonetisation and directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, Mayabazar 2016 stars Achyut Kumar, Raj B Shetty and Sudha Rani in lead roles. This is a must-watch Kannada comic caper.