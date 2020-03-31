10 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state tally now at 98

Two of the new cases came in contact with the pharmaceutical company employee in Mysuru taking the number of cases in the cluster to 12.

Ten more people were tested positive for coronavirus infection on Tuesday, taking Karnataka’s tally to 98. The Karnataka Health Department said that of the 10 new cases, two are the contacts of patient 52, who worked at the pharmaceutical company in Mysuru.

The two new cases from Mysuru include a 35-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both of whom had come into contact with patient 52. This takes the total number of cases in the cluster of the pharmaceutical company to 12. None of the patients in the Mysuru cluster had travel history abroad.

Three cases were reported from Hospet in Ballari including a 52-year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 26-year-old woman. All three of them had no travel history abroad, but they had visited Bengaluru on March 16. The Ballari district administration has launched a probe into the movements of the three patients to identify how they contracted the infection. The three persons are of the same family. Deputy Commissioner of Ballari, Nakul, said that Hospet has been declared a containment zone and is under complete lockdown. The police also barricaded the road leading up to the family’s residence in Hospet.

The other cases include a 40-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came into contact with patient 59. Patient 59 is the domestic help of patient 25, a 51-year-old man who returned to Bengaluru from London; a 19-year-old man, who has travel history to New York and returned to Bengaluru on March 22; a 40-year-old woman from Gauribidanur in Chikkaballpura; a 34-year-old resident of Dakshina Kannada, who returned to the district from Dubai on March 18; and a 26-year-old man from Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada, who returned to his home town from Dubai on March 20.

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that 24 people from Karnataka had attended the congregation in New Delhi's Hazrat Nizmuddin dargah and of them one person from Bidar was tested positive.

So far, three people have died due to COVID-19 including the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, a 70-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who was being treated in Bengaluru, and a 65-year-old man from Sira in Tumakuru, who had attended the congregation at Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah in New Delhi.

