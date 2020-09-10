10 Manju Warrier films every fan should watch

From 'Kanmadham' to 'Asuran', Manju Warrier has delivered several unforgettable performances.

Flix Cinema

Manju Warrier turned 42 on Thursday. The actor, who made her debut at 17, after winning the prestigious Kalathilakam in the Kerala Youth Festival twice, went on to establish herself as the most sought-after woman actor in the Malayalam film industry.

In a span of just three years, Manju acted in about 20 films, many of them blockbusters. She made a comeback to cinema 15 years later and became one of the few women actors to continue playing the lead despite the long break.

Here's a look at 10 Manju Warrier films that you should watch if you're a fan, starting with the most recent:

Asuran: Manju made her debut in Tamil cinema in this Vetrimaaran film where she acted with Dhanush. She played the fiery Pachaiyamal, who stands up to caste oppression. The film is on land rights and a Dalit family's struggle to survive in a hostile environment.

Rani Padmini: This Aashiq Abu film in which Manju acted with Rima Kallingal, saw the actor play a traditional woman who walks out of her home and goes on an adventurous trip. She meets a spirited companion on the way and the two women together gave the audience a rare female buddy film.

How Old Are You?: Manju's comeback film, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, had quite a few parallels with her personal life. As Nirupama Rajeev, who reclaims her life which was taken over by her family commitments, Manju was all dignity.

Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu: Directed by TK Rajeev Kumar, Manju plays the seductive and formidable Bhadra who takes revenge against the landlord who had murdered her parents. She seduces him as well as his son to create a rift. Manju won National Film Award - Special Mention for her performance.

Pathram: Manju's portrayal of Devika Shekhar, an upstanding journalist who speaks truth to power, was an inspired performance. Although this film, directed by Renji Panicker ultimately belongs to the hero, Suresh Gopi, Manju's quick-tongued responses in the film are still a favourite with fans.

Kanmadham: Directed by AK Lohitadas, Manju as Bhanu has a permanent scowl on her face in this film. Due to circumstances, she's forced to display a tough-as-nails exterior. Manju drew out empathy for Bhanu's conflicts with her powerful performance, pitched against Mohanlal's.

Aaram Thampuran: Before Kanmadham, Mohanlal and Manju had clashed onscreen in this Shaji Kailas film, where she played Unnimaya, another strong-willed character. The scene when the two of them meet at a temple still has amazing recall value.

Kaliyattam: In this adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello, Manju played the tragic figure of Desdemona. As Thamara, married to a man (Suresh Gopi) who is consumed by passion and suspicion, Manju's nuanced performance brought out the hurt and emotional trauma that the character undergoes.

Kaliveedu: Directed by Sibi Malayil, this film on marital conflict had Manju play the role of Mridula, a happy-go-lucky woman who is married to a control freak husband who expects the perfect wife. Though the twists and turns in the plot may not have aged well, it's still one of Manju's most memorable performances.

Ee Puzhayum Kadannu: Manju won the Kerala State Award for her performance as Anjali in this romantic thriller directed by Kamal. She plays a young woman with two older sisters who conspires with her boyfriend to get the two of them married.