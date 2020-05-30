10 IPS officers transferred in Kerala in routine reshuffle

It was announced that a new post called the Additional Director General of Police (Training) has been created for a period of one year.

Kerala announced the routine transfer of IPS officers on Saturday. A new ex parte post called the Additional Director General of Police (Training) which is level 15 on the pay matrix has been created. This post Is for one year and is equivalent to the position of the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) as per Rule 12 of the IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

Ten officers have been transferred with effect from June 1, 2020. They are -

1. Dr B Sandhya IPS, Additional Director General of Police & Director, Kerala Police Academy is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Training), in the ex-cadre post created above.

2. K Padmakumar IPS, Additional Director General of Police (Coastal Security) is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (Armed Police Battalions).

3. Vijay S Sakhare IPS, Inspector General of Police & Commissioner of Police, Kochi City is given full additional charge of Inspector General of Police (Coastal Police).

4. Thummala Vikram IPS, who returned to the state cadre after Central deputation, is posted as Inspector General of Police (Training). The officer will also hold additional charge of Director, Kerala Police Academy.

5. Chaitra Teresa John IPS, Superintendent of Police (Operations) is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Anti Terrorist Force. The officer will hold the additional charge of Superintendent of Police (Operations).

6. Sujith Das S IPS, Additional Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode City.

7. Viswanadh R IPS, Commandant, KAP-V Battalion, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Thrissur Rural. The post was held by Vijayakumaran K P IPS, retiring from service on superannuation on May 31.

8. Vaibhav Saxena IPS, Commandant, KAP-I Battalion, is transferred and posted as Additional Assistant Inspector General of Police, Police Headquarters.

9. D Shilpa, Commandant, Women Police Battalion, is transferred and posted as District Police Chief, Kasaragod, while Sabu P S IPS is transferred.

10. Sabu P S IPS is posted as District Police Chief, Alappuzha. The post was held by James Joseph IPS, who is retiring from service on superannuation on May 31.