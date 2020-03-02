10 die in two road accidents in Andhra's Guntur district

The first accident resulted in the death of six people while the second accident killed four.

Two separate accidents in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district led to the tragic death of at least 10 people on Sunday. In the first accident, six people, including four women, were killed as a vehicle plunged into a deep ditch near Pulladigunta village in Vatticherukuru mandal and turned turtle.

According to reports, all the passengers who were on board the car were relatives and hailed from Kakumanu village in the same mandal. They had travelled to Etkuru village in Guntur rural mandal together and were returning home after attending a function when the incident took place.

The police suspect that the driver lost control of the vehicle as he maneuvered a steep turn, which led to the accident. The deceased have been identified as Seethamma, Veeralakshmi, Srinivas, Prasad and Ramana, who died on the spot. Another passenger, Subbamma, was rushed to the Government General Hospital (GGH) at Guntur but succumbed to her injuries and was declared brought dead.

The remaining passengers of the car were also injured and are availing treatment at the GGH.

While Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police Ramakrishna visited the accident spot and said that an investigation would be launched, District Collector Samuel Anand Kumar met the injured persons at the hospital and expressed his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Home Minister M Sucharitha also met the families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin.

WARNING: Graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

In the second accident, four people were killed and four others were injured after a lorry carrying a load of red chilli and ferrying agricultural labourers fell into a quarry. The incident took place in Veldurthi mandal as the lorry was on its way to a market yard to sell the red chilli produce.

This incident too, police said, took place as the driver attempted to negotiate a curve.

The injured were shifted to the Macherla area hospital. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

