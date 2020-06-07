10 deaths and 206 COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana, biggest single-day jump

The Greater Hyderabad area remained the biggest worry for authorities as it accounted for 152 of the new cases.

In a big surge in coronavirus cases, Telangana on Saturday witnessed 10 deaths and 206 new infections, both the highest single-day jumps since the outbreak in March. State health officials sounded an alert following the surge in most of the districts across the state.

Ten fatalities during a 24-hour period ending at 5 pm on Saturday pushed the death toll to 123. The fresh positive cases during the same period took the tally to 3,496. For a third consecutive day, no migrant, deportee or foreign returnee, tested positive.

The Greater Hyderabad area remained the biggest worry for the authorities as it accounted for 152 of the new cases. Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts adjoining Greater Hyderabad together reported 28 cases.

The health department requested the people to be alert and self vigilant for any signs and symptoms of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) Or Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

In case of onset of any symptoms of ILI OR SARI, people are requested to immediately contact the nearest government health facility without any delay, said the director of public health and family welfare.

People were also advised to avoid self medication, quacks, faith healers and any other indigenous therapy.

"Early reporting to the health facility will enable prompt diagnosis and management.A Seeking medical care soon after the onset of symptoms is vital to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with COVID-19," the health bulletin said.

The authorities have also asked people not to step out of the house unless essential. Officials put the number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals at 1663. The authorities have so far discharged 1,710 people from hospitals.

While the COVID-19 cases rose after the relaxation of lockdown norms since mid-May, the daily figures were hovering between 50 and 70. It was for the last one week that the daily jump crossed 100 and rose to all-time high of 206 on Saturday.

With IANS inputs

