10 Best Hookup Sites and Apps to Make New Friends Online, Build Connections & Much More in 2021

Creating meaningful friendships is one of the most challenging aspects of being an adult, and, for some - it’s almost impossible.

But don’t fret!

Fortunately, we now live in the digital era - and you can accomplish many things with a single click.

There are many hookup sites and apps available online where one can potentially make new friends.

However, it can be quite tricky to establish which one will serve your interests the best.

Here is a compilation of the best paid and free legit hookup sites and apps that you can use to find new real friends, form close relationships, and so much more.

So, let's get to it!

Free to join & use 1. FriendFinder - Easiest Friend Finding App to Use Pros

Huge & active user base

Additional features like horoscopes

Excellent customer support

Aesthetic interface

High-quality members

Cons

Can’t send messages without a premium subscription

Male users outnumber female users

Among the most popular apps for making friends online is FriendFinder.

And this is due to its ease of use and the fact that it has been in existence since 1996, this app has been tried and tested!

It is an exciting and fun dating site for making new friends, with over 150 thousand active members every month - making it easier for you to find someone to connect with.

The platform offers you incredible opportunities to meet up with like-minded people. With this site, you not only get to meet friends, but you also get great value from its interactive features.

You will have at your disposal a very informative FriendFinder magazine, photo ratings, and also daily horoscopes that enhance your experience.

2. Bumble BFF - Best Friendship & Hookup App for Women

Pros

Aesthetic interface

60% of matches lead to a conversation

Equal gender demographics

Simple to open an account

Cons

Only women can initiate the first conversation

There is a time limit for active conversations

Bumble’s BFF feature is described as a simplified way to create good connections, and I hope that sounds good to you!

Especially if you’re a woman - this site gives priority to women when it comes to initiating conversations.

If you’ve used the Bumble dating app before, you’ll have no trouble using the Bumble BFF. Your activities and interests determine the prospective friend matches available for you.

You can start making new friends once you’ve finished uploading your pictures, filling out your bio, getting your profile verified, and connecting your other social networks.

You can even showcase your wonderful taste in music by linking Spotify or show off your holiday pics through Instagram!

Creating a unique bio that summarizes what you genuinely want out of these friendships is much more complicated than I anticipated, but with Bumble BFF, this is much easier.

Many matches on this site are always looking for friends to spend some quality time with, and engage in fun activities.

3. Zoosk - Best Hookup Site With the Most Members

Pros

More than 40 million accounts

2+ million messages sent per day

Swipe-like display for meeting local singles

Options for very low-cost membership plans

Cons

Advertisements during the free trial

Zoosk hookup site is well-known for its extensive network of participants, most of whom are from the United States.

Members are mainly between the ages of 25 and 34, but there is a good representation from people of all ages.

The site brags many success stories about their members who have found their ideal friends from this site and relationships.

Zoosk offers premium memberships in 3 different package lengths. Purchasing a premium membership grants you full access to the hookup site, including the chat rooms.

If you are unsure whether a premium subscription is right for you, you could indeed load up on money, which will give you limited but adequate access to the hookup site’s paid features.

4. AdultFriendFinder - Best for Dating Site for All Kinds of Relationships

Pros

Easily find a partner

Large number of members worldwide

Very open-minded

FREE to join

Cons

Overload of advertisements

Adult FriendFinder has become the social media platform for adult couples and individuals due to its open focus on more mature content.

This site is primarily used by adult men seeking women or couples looking for casual relationships.

The site’s members, for the most part, provide and openly discuss all types of content. It could be via video, photo, blog, or live stream.

AdultFriendFinder can be pretty pricey, especially if you want to get all of its features.

Some of its most significant communication features, such as viewing complete profiles, sending and reading texts, adding friends, and using chat - are only available to registered users.

However, if you intend to use AdultFriend Finder as a primary member, you can enjoy several great features!

These incredible features at your disposal will include watching videos and public live streams, liking and making comments on both videos and photos, utilizing search filters, and many more.

5. Alt.com - Best Hookup App for Open-minded Individuals

Pros

Plenty of active members

Very open-minded community

Free to register

Cons

Lengthy profile questions

Numerous fake profiles

Alt.com is a dating and hookup website for those seeking alternative romantic relations, as well as friendship.

You can use the site as a dating site, to meet new friends or as a hookup site to jazz up your consensual relations.

Users can also browse the original videos and articles provided on the web. The majority of members sign up for the site under a fictitious name.

The website takes great care to ensure that all members are over 18 since it’s a hookup site with more explicit content.

6. Match.com - Most User-Friendly Friendship & Dating App

Pros

Profiles have been thoroughly vetted

Intuitive user interfaces

Fantastic filtering tool

Cons

Expensive

Profile approval takes time

Match.com is one of the most well-known dating apps and sites for friendship and more.

It has been around since 1995, so the majority of the people have heard of it or used it at some point.

It has a classic feel to it and many older users prefer this platform to the trendy swipe left or right hookup apps.

Generally, Match.com is the ideal place to make new friends and meet others with the possibility of dating, hooking up, or starting a long-term relationship.

Rather than a casual date atmosphere, this app allows its users to feel comfortable while they get to know others online.

7. Coffee Meets Bagel - Best Coffee Date App

Pros

Emphasis is on long-term relationships

Matches are curated every day

Free to register

Find like-minded friends

Cons

There is no video chat

Chats can be terminated

When it comes to dating or friendship apps, Coffee Meets Bagel is a refreshing change.

The approach appears to be casual and straightforward - its matching algorithm allows singles to gain a little more detail in their dating journey.

Furthermore, most features are accessible via a free membership, that is, just the cream cheese on top of this slice of toast!

Even though this feature is only accessible to Coffee Meets Bagel’s premium participants, it deserves a lot of credit.

These reports go beyond simply showing you who liked you back and who might be of interest to you and instead provide detailed information about the activity of your matches.

The proposed feature is Coffee Meets Bagel’s bread and butter.

And this is where you’ll find your daily set of recommended matches. You can look through their profiles and consider whether you like them or not.

8. Craigslist Alternatives - Best Free Friendship & Dating App

Pros

Super easy to use

Users all have the same goal

Completely free

Cons

Some trolls are present

Many people lamented the loss of their best-loved online dating channel when Craigslist shut its personals segment.

While Craigslist is best known for its conventional classified entries, many people utilize it to find local dates, informal meetings, and other services.

The platform was easy to use, and the best part was that it was free!

If you missed Craigslist’s ads, you were in luck. After the website was decommissioned, a slew of new personal sites sprang up to take its place.

9. Tinder - Most Renowned Hookup App

Pros

Simple to get started with

Very fun to use

Over 75 million active users each month

Cons

Profiles aren’t too filled out

Tinder is an easy way of meeting people online.

To guarantee some level of personal identification, you sign up with your mobile number or Facebook account.

The app is free to download and install in a matter of seconds.

Tinder is currently also available online through their website. Hence if you’re on your desktop or laptop, users can now assess their messages and matches right from their browser.

Tinder doesn’t offer much in the way of account setup beyond basics. When you sign up with your Facebook account, photos and other details from your account are instantaneously pulled.

The process of matching is simple, swipe left on someone’s photo to pass over them and move onto someone else.

If you like a person’s photo, swipe right.

If both of you have swiped right, a match is created. This matching enables a chat function for you and the other individual to start a conversation.

10. Reddit - Best Dating Site for Shared Interests

Pros

Obtaining followers is simple

Extremely safe

Free to join & use

Cons

May take some time to find local users

Without using Subreddit groups, it can make pinpointing common interests more challenging

Reddit is essentially a massive compendium of forums where users share news, niche content, and comment on each other’s posts.

The intricate platform contains subreddit groups that focus on all sorts of specialized content.

These groups are beneficial for finding other individuals with similar interests and hobbies, therefore making it a great platform for finding friends!

Reddit is a popular center for a variety of topics, both good and bad, as well as niche.

In addition, the community has chosen to make the site more comprehensive by removing explicit content from the site’s general homepage.

The homepage or “front page” displays various posts from numerous subreddits that are gaining interest on the site.

Best Hookup Sites & Apps To Make New Friends Online: FAQ

How To Have a Successful First Date - 8 Expert Tips for Making New Friends

If you wish to have a successful first date and stand a chance at making a long-lasting friendship, then you should take note of the expert tips highlighted below.

Forget Bad Friendships that You've Had in the Past

Don’t let the past define you.

When you crowd your mind with negative thoughts of bad friendships you have had in the past, you lock yourself out of incredible friendship opportunities.

It is always wise to view every friendship opportunity with an open heart.

Figure Out the Type of Friends You Need

Most of the time, a friendship will fail because you do not share the same interests.

It’s important that you are aware of the type of friends you need. Ensure that the person you allow into your friendship circle shares the same energy as you do.

Know That People Around You Can Be Potential Besties

Sometimes we waste a lot of energy looking for friends when indeed there are incredible people in our day-to-day lives who could make amazing friends.

Always ensure that you look around and evaluate those people you interact with on a regular basis. You will be surprised to make incredible friendships with such people.

Find Friends With Similar Interests As You

When you have a friend with whom you share the same interests, it will never get boring.

It will always be fun hooking up as you will end up doing what interests both of you. Such a friendship stands a chance to last for a long time.

Join Social Networks

You can not make friends if you do not meet people in the first place.

It’s through social networks that you can get to meet people, socialize, and get to see who could become your desired friend.

Be Around People Who Bring Out the Best Version of You

A great friend is not someone who drains the energy out of you but the one who brings out the best version of you.

Always Keep in Touch With Your Friends

Remember that every friendship is like a garden that has to be watered to be healthy.

Always ensure that you communicate and keep in touch with your friends for a healthy, long-lasting friendship.

Remember You Cannot Be Pals With Everyone

It can be very draining for you to try and force friendships that are not meant to be.

It’s important that you understand that it's practically impossible for you to be friends with everyone.

If a friendship isn’t working, don't force it!

Best Hookup Sites & Apps To Make New Friends Online: FAQs

What Is the Best Hookup App Out There?

There are some notable hookup apps out there including Friendfinder and Tinder. Friendfinder has stood the test of time, and it's still a people's darling. Tinder launched Tinder Social, a new tool dedicated to folks making friends on the app.

What Makes a Good Hookup App?

A good hookup app will ensure that anonymity is prioritized by retaining any information shared between users. And this is especially useful for establishing a solid friendship. The best paid and free hookup sites will ensure that the privacy of their members is given priority.

What Are the Best Hookup Apps & Sites for Finding New Friends?

There are many hookup apps and sites where you can meet new people and begin to form stronger bonds.

Our top pick hookup site and the hookup apps to make new friends online is Friendfinder.

It is the most diverse app that has endured for so long. With this site, you can easily maneuver and pick matches for long-lasting friendships. The user experience is also one of the best you’ll find online!

Whereas AdultFriendFinder is great for a large variety of relationships online - so don’t be shy, join for FREE today!

We hope that these apps will help you make new friends and build stronger, wholesome, and happier friendships this year.

Good luck!

