10 Best Crypto Cloud Mining Sites: Ultimate Guide 2022

Cryptocurrency mining is one of the ways to make money in the cryptocurrency industry. However, procuring cryptocurrency in this way has become competitive over the years, thereby making farms hard to set up due to the cost of acquiring and maintaining hardware.

Thus, different methods have been created to salvage the many problems associated with cryptocurrency procurement.

One of the most interesting methods that have been created is acquisition on the сloud. This method enables crypto enthusiasts to make passive incomes through the cloud without installing the hardware needed to mine cryptocurrency. All they have to do is register on specialized sites or pay companies that engage in the practice. They, in turn, are allowed to mine different coins through the cloud based on their contract with the company or website.

This article will give more details about the best websites. As well as other information you need to make you thrive in the cryptocurrency space.

Here’s a rundown of the Top-4:

6 alternatives, but with disadvantages:

StormGain - Best for Big Bonuses and High Return on Investment BeMine - Best for the Most Impressive Referral Bonuses HashShiny - Features Automatic Backup and Stress-Free Control Bitdeer - Offers Automatic Reinvestment and Several Fiat Currencies CryptoUniverse - Best for In-Operation Personalisation and Commissions Genesis Mining - Best for Quality Performance and BTC & ALT Acquisition

How Bitcoin Mining Sites Work

When a third party registers on a website, a certain level of computing power is rented out to the third party. Meanwhile, the computing power rented out is used to mine a chosen cryptocurrency coin. Once it is acquired, the newly created coin is sent to the third party's (miner) wallet.

As part of the acquisition process, transactions will be verified and added to the blockchain. Thus, the miner is rewarded with a new coin for adding and verifying a new block on the blockchain.

The Top-10 Cloud Mining Sites

There are several great websites scattered across the internet. However, some of these sites have proven to be better than others in terms of performance. Listed below are ten of these top sites.

Ecos is a website that was founded in 2017. It happens to be the most trusted cryptocurrency miner site as well. This software is the first miner site to work legally. Ecos' website has components made up of complete tools and assets. Unfortunately, the investment platform only allows payments in BTC. You can withdraw Bitcoin as low as 0.001BTC.

Ecos makes payments daily, and the site offers many cloud miner deals. The minimum investment that can be made is $150. In addition, Ecos has over 100,000 users around the world.

Key Features of Ecos

• Ecos does more than just crypto procurement. It has saving features, an investment portfolio, and a wallet that would give you a good investment experience.

Ecos does more than just crypto procurement. It has saving features, an investment portfolio, and a wallet that would give you a good investment experience. • Ecos has a mobile app that can be downloaded from the play store or Apple store.

Ecos has a mobile app that can be downloaded from the play store or Apple store. • You get a concise transaction history.

You get a concise transaction history. • The software has a calculator for choosing a contract.

IQ Mining is a site that was founded in 2016. Since then, they have gotten a lot of positive feedback from customers who use their site to mine cryptocurrency coins. This Bitcoin site has over 50,000 verified users. The company provides different subscription packages for its customers. These packages include bronze, silver, and gold options. IQ Mining supports the acquisition of several cryptocurrency coins.

The site is available in Europe. It also supports four major languages: Russian, French, Spanish, and English.

This crypto mining site is best suited for anyone interested in acquiring Bitcoin alone. Hashing24 has active customer support. You can easily mine cryptocurrency without having to purchase any equipment. The software gives you access to data centers. It automatically deposits your mined BTC into your wallet. Hashing24 was established in 2015. Its supported coins are Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), Zcash, and Dash.

The site accepts a minimum investment plan of 0.0001BTC and 0.0007BTC for minimum payouts. Hashing24 runs three types of monthly programs. The 12-month plan, 18-month plan, and 24-month plan can be gotten for $72.30, $108.40, and $144.60, respectively.

Key Features of Hashing24

• Hashing24 offers auctions and weekly promotions for registered users.

Hashing24 offers auctions and weekly promotions for registered users. • The software provides a 100% uptime guarantee.

LetMeCloud is a legal platform that was founded in 2016. The platform has a tech park with numerous Bitcoin machines. This company is located in Sweden, Iceland, Canada, and Norway. LetMeCloud has various Bitcoin plans that give users the opportunity to pick the plan that suits them best.

• The Standard package has a total of 24,000GH/s computing power and an initial ROI of 180%. Users subscribed to the Standard package can earn over $1,800 after the miner company removes a $1,000 fee. The package is valid for a year.

The package has a total of 24,000GH/s computing power and an initial ROI of 180%. Users subscribed to the Standard package can earn over $1,800 after the miner company removes a $1,000 fee. The package is valid for a year. • The Start Bonus package has a total of 48,000GH/s of computing power. Its ROI varies from 20% to 180%. This package enables users to earn over $2,100 and the contract also lasts for a year.

The package has a total of 48,000GH/s of computing power. Its ROI varies from 20% to 180%. This package enables users to earn over $2,100 and the contract also lasts for a year. • The F.T. Bonus Contract has a total of 96,000GH/s computing power with an initial ROI of 183%. As a result, users can make a profit of over $2,394. The contract lasts for over 12 months.

StormGain is among the best cloud mining 2022 options, available almost virtually everywhere and providing 20% bonuses.

StormGain was created in 2019. It is a high-quality Bitcoin mining site that experts and beginners alike can use. The site enables you to invest in cryptocurrency without stress. It has a dashboard that encourages a user-friendly experience. The dashboard helps keep track of falling and rising assets. This software also has a sophisticated charting tool that enables the tracking of price movement and trends. StormGain supports various cryptocurrency coins such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, etc.

This cryptocurrency site has a daily payout frequency, and the overall fraud risk of StormGain is low. Over 230 countries support StormGain. It also provides a 20% bonus on every deposit made on the site. The minimum investment, which can be made on StormGain, is $100. At the same time, the minimum payout is 50 USD.

Key Features of StormGain

• You have access to over 12% interest on your money.

You have access to over 12% interest on your money. • StormGain protects your coins (cryptocurrency) by preserving them in a highly secured wallet.

StormGain protects your coins (cryptocurrency) by preserving them in a highly secured wallet. • You can easily choose the kind of payment you want.

You can easily choose the kind of payment you want. • It features a swift registration process.

BeMine was founded in 2018 and has been providing services to customers worldwide ever since. It is well known for its sharing to ASIC miners via the cloud. The site allows customers to secure their equipment without them being present. In addition, customers can always withdraw their mined coins via their accounts. They can also buy contracts and miners immediately get informed when the purchase is initiated. As a result, BeMine has a relatively low fraud risk.

This website does not support iOS and has a 3-day free trial. BeMine runs a referral program that is broken into two tiers. First, it has a mobile app specifically for Android users. The crypto site gives a 7% bonus on referral purchases. Second, BeMine offers customers the opportunity to purchase ASIC miners. Furthermore, it has a $99 minimum investment rate and 0.005BTC payout.

HashShiny is a software that provides the opportunity to mine Bitcoin. It uses the latest GU rigs and ASIC miners. Founded in 2016, it features a daily payout frequency and supports Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum. This crypto site allows the backup of databases automatically. In addition, it will enable third-party users to control the process with no stress. HashShiny can be accessed with iOS and Android devices.

HashShiny allows for the payments of coins into cryptocurrency wallets and PayPal accounts. Unfortunately, the software is quite expensive compared to its competitors. Customers can easily earn up to $182.93 daily when they mine BTC.

Among the most trusted crypto mining sites, Bitdeer was originally created in 2018. It deposits funds into wallets directly from top mining pools. The platform enables end-users to rent out their remaining computing power to acquire more cryptocurrency. It is tagged as one of the best Bitcoin mining sites. Bitdeer supports several fiat currencies.

Bitdeer offers ready-made cloud Bitcoin mining solutions for investors. They also give customers access to real-time analytics as well as smart sharing support. Interestingly, payouts can be made in cash and cryptocurrency. Bitdeer also allows automatic reinvestment and a daily output of 100 BTC.

CryptoUniverse is a cryptocurrency site that provides users with profitable contracts. Users do not need to own a rig. This project is available only in Russia. CryptoUniverse has three types of subscription packages, namely the Standard, VIP, and Tariff packages. The users on this platform can mine through BTC and Cloud Mining. They also give opportunities to users to purchase hardware.

In other cases, users can resell hardware to miners and gain profit from it. The CryptoUniverse is user-friendly. The project also supports crypto affiliate programs.

Genesis Mining is one of the most popular companies with a large Bitcoin project, established in 2013. The platform provides an easy and smart investment solution for users. The platform has over 2 million clients across the world and offers the largest hash power for acquiring Bitcoin and Altcoin. However, the project also allows other cryptocurrencies to be mined on the forum. Therefore, they also take full responsibility for any problems in acquisition.

This provider offers different subscription plans based on hash rates. Users can choose to mine any coin they like. Although Genesis Mining's services are quite expensive, they are top-notch indeed.

Advantages of the New Internet Technology

Internet crypto procurement comes with a lot of advantages. This is because service providers have the opportunity to share maintenance costs with users, and they both enjoy the outcome. Some of these advantages include:

• The purchase of hardware is not required

Machines are needed to ensure the smooth procurement of cryptocurrency coins. However, Internet-based crypto acquisition doesn't require having one’s own machines to get started. This is one of its greatest advantages. Users can thus substantially cut down the cost of operation. Also, machines require installation and regular care. An Internet miner would be spared all these problems.

Whether you are a beginner or the best cloud miner, all you have to do is join a mining pool on a cloud where there is already a hardware setup that they do not need to even see.

• No technical knowledge needed

We all know that acquiring technical knowledge can be tedious, and sometimes, you might not understand anything you learned after all the stress of trying to gain knowledge. Third-party help will eliminate the need to have to learn to set up ASIC miners and GPU rigs. You also do not need to set up a farm or learn about tools and how they work. All you need to do is sign up for what you believe to be the best mining site and pay for the plan that suits you. After this, you will be getting your newly mined coins straight into your secured wallet.

• It cuts down on costs, takes care of cooling, and doesn't produce sound

A regular Bitcoin miner consumes over 1500 watts per hour of electricity. This, in turn, produces heat and noise at the same time. Truthfully, rigs are not the best thing to be kept at home. They call for a good ventilation system and space outside a residential area. If machines are kept in the house for too long, electricity bills will pile up as machines consume electricity faster than anything. This is why the best cloud mining sites are considered an added advantage.

Third-party help allows you to mine without thinking about the problems crypto miners face, in particular, the best cloud mining websites.

• Great customer care support

When you register on one of the most profitable cloud mining platforms, you do not have to know everything about an online crypto acquisition. You have the opportunity to ask their customer care for help to tackle the possible technical problems you might be facing.

You don’t even need to worry about how things are done on the website. All you have to do is call the customer care service or go through the provided guide on the site. Customer care support on Bitcoin mining sites has made cryptocurrency acquisition a piece of cake.

• Great mobility and accessibility

With an excellent internet connection and functioning device, you can store any amount of data anytime and anywhere through online crypto acquisition. Accessibility is one of the reasons why people keep considering acquiring cryptocurrency via the Internet. They do not need to own any special devices and can mine coins at their own convenience. The cloud is built in such a way that the data can be accessed effortlessly, which in turn increases the utility of third-party cloud companies to a prolific level. Furthermore, online asset acquisition can be done using iOS and Android devices.

Disadvantages of the New Cloud Route

• Higher risk of scammers

Over the years, the cryptocurrency industry has experienced scams from many fake companies posing as legit cloud mining companies. This can be blamed on the lack of regulation in the industry. Scammer companies sometimes disappear after their victims buy contracts from them. This is why you need to research the online platform you can invest in to prevent you from being scammed.

Scammers have a way of getting to even somewhat informed victims. So, you should have thorough discipline in the cryptocurrency industry when you are confused about the offers you should accept and the ones you shouldn't take.

• You can only mine certain types of coin

Online crypto acquisition only allows major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and some others to be mined. Instead of just the big coins, it is also good to mine new coins as they could bring you a great profit in due time. You may also get to mine these coins depending on the sophistication of your online services provider.

Standard Internet Mining Models

Service providers use the cloud to ensure that the process goes predictably. However, there are two types of models that cloud service providers use to ensure the smooth running of operations. These models include:

• Host Mining

Procurement of digital assets via a host is one of the main models among online service providers. In this situation, cloud miners have to physically bring in their own equipment and the cost of electricity ends up being drastically lower.

Cloud miners can use their control over the mining rigs to direct computing power (hash) toward miner pools. Overall, the host method gives miners total control over rewards achieved via the Internet.

• Hash Power Leasing

This is the most popular Internet model in the online cryptocurrency acquisition industry. Hash power leasing involves online miners working on a specific amount of computing power (hash) from a farm. All they have to do is accept/buy a particular plan from a cloud company, and they get a certain amount of allocated profit from the farm. Online miners using this model do not need to pay for the maintenance of the rigs. Instead, their rewards are determined by the number of hashing power given to them.

Bitcoin Cloud Acquisition

Bitcoin cloud procurement works like every other cryptocurrency, via calculations done through the Internet. Since Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency in the market, a lot of people want to know how Bitcoin cloud acquisition works.

To carry out Bitcoin mining, you should avoid traditional mining methods. The conventional mining methods require you to buy, install, and maintain a rig. However, Bitcoin acquisition via a cloud prevents you from going through the stress of setting up a farm. Lucky for you, you do not need technical knowledge to do so.

The only downside cloud miners have is the fact that Bitcoin rewards depend on the existing value of the Bitcoin and the cost required for the process to make sense.

How to Identify Scams & Tips to Avoid them

Scams perpetrated by service providers have been a cause for concern. Miners pay a huge sum of money to cloud mining service providers only to get nothing in return. In some situations, miners buy fake rigs from mining providers after getting enticed by their advertisements. To tackle these fraudulent acts, one must be careful in selecting service providers. Listed below are some important tips to avoid getting trapped by possible scams:

• Stay away from service providers who make bogus claims on how you can make large profits from little investment and effort. This is an obvious red flag because no one can make massive profits with little investment or profit. So steer clear from such mining opportunities.

Stay away from service providers who make bogus claims on how you can make large profits from little investment and effort. This is an obvious red flag because no one can make massive profits with little investment or profit. So steer clear from such mining opportunities. • Make sure you carry out serious research to learn more about cloud mining. Find out how it works and the possible rewards you get for your efforts.

Make sure you carry out serious research to learn more about cloud mining. Find out how it works and the possible rewards you get for your efforts. • Review contracts thoroughly. Make sure you evaluate all the money you have to pay for maintenance and setup. If you do so, you stand a chance of avoiding unwanted fees.

Review contracts thoroughly. Make sure you evaluate all the money you have to pay for maintenance and setup. If you do so, you stand a chance of avoiding unwanted fees. • Beware of service providers who cannot confidently show photos and the location of their mining farm. No honest website would conceal necessary information from you.

Beware of service providers who cannot confidently show photos and the location of their mining farm. No honest website would conceal necessary information from you. • Stay away from new crypto mining sites that barely have any subscribers. Most new websites are created by scammers who are looking for quick ways to make money by luring naive miners with impossible mouth-watering offers.

How You Can Start the Hunt

Procuring crypto on the cloud is a broad endeavor. You might be confused about where to start as a beginner in the cryptocurrency space. After you’ve gained enough information, choose a popular provider that we’ve recommended for a low-stakes investment. Then, sign up on the service provider platform and choose a suitable contract plan. You then finally mine one of the major cryptocurrencies, such as Ethereum or Bitcoin.

FAQ

A lot of questions have been asked frequently since the introduction of cloud crypto procurement into the cryptocurrency industry. Some of these questions include:

Why do cloud miner companies offer these opportunities (like selling hash power contracts) when they can mine themselves?

First of all, they use it to tackle risk. Setting up a mining farm can be tedious and expensive. However, the money obtained from contract sales helps service providers keep the farm functioning for a long time.

Selling contracts allow companies to acquire money to buy more equipment to increase the rewards obtained from cloud asset procurement. In addition, some companies sell unprofitable contracts but are hoping buyers will make mistakes in the long run to terminate their agreement.

How soon do you get paid?

Every website has its own rules on how soon users can receive payments when they start to mine. Some crypto mining sites authorize payments immediately after the work starts, after which the funds are sent automatically to the user's wallet. However, some Bitcoin mining sites only authorize payments when your mined coin reaches the expected amount.

How is the security of mining contracts ensured?

Most people ask this question since they are scared of the rising number of scams in the cloud crypto acquisition industry. However, most miner service providers employ professional IT specialists who help them manage data centers and ensure strict protection of their investments.

These IT specialists secure the entire contract by setting up a system that is impossible to hack. This way, no one can get access to your wallet or confidential information.

What hardware is used for cloud mining?

There are several types of cloud hardware/equipment that can be used to quicken the cloud mining process. A couple includes ASIC chips and GPU rigs. However, you need to note that these machines do not determine the possible reward you get from acquiring cryptocurrency via the cloud. This is because the whole cloud acquisition process runs on a structured system. So, it doesn't matter how expensive the equipment you use is. All that matters is the amount of revenue that can be gotten from a pool after settling the necessary maintenance cost.

Conclusion

Cloud mining has become a big deal in the cryptocurrency industry . This is because you get the opportunity to earn profits with small tangible investments. All you have to do is register on a verified mining pool that generates power from a central data center. The endeavor, however, features its advantages and disadvantages like any other money-making channel. So, you have to be very careful of what you do. Most importantly, the practice offers a great way to make major profits in the future.

Service providers have made it incrementally easier for cryptocurrency miners to gain large revenues in a short period of time. After seeing this, you may be excited and feel like registering on the best mining sites. As long as you follow every tip given in this article, you will be well on your way to running a successful digital business.

Disclaimer: This article has been published in association with Halvorson Media and not by TNM Editorial. Crypto-asset or cryptocurrency investments are subject to market risks such as volatility and have no guaranteed returns. Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Please do your own research before investing and seek independent legal/financial advice if you are unsure about the investments.