‘1 computer, 2 cameras for 40 students’: TVM Press Club’s students protest bad infra

The students alleged that the Press Club President, Radhakrishnan, had threatened them saying they won’t get journalism jobs if they protest against the institute.

news Protest

Students of the Institute of Journalism, attached to the Press Club in Thiruvananthapuram, declared an indefinite strike against the institution’s managing committee from Monday, May 30, demanding basic infrastructure for the journalism course. The 11-month course began in November 2021.

The students were prompted to protest after the authorities turned a blind eye to their demands despite multiple complaints and submitting pleas on the same. “There are only two cameras and one computer for us 40 students to study videography and editing. It’s been over a year since our institute has subscribed to any periodicals or new books,” said Sariga Saji, a student. Despite raising these issues, the students alleged that they have not received any response from the authorities.

“This is the second time we are striking against the Press Club authorities, the first protest being in February raising the same concerns. The director of our institute, John Mary, who supported us in our earlier protest, had promised us verbally to meet our demands soon, based on which we ended the strike. Now, the Press Club Managing Committee is trying to terminate John Mary from the institute before the end of his tenure, which will further disrupt students’ training in between their course,” she added. The tenure of a director is three years.

Students alleged that the fees they are paying are being channeled to the activities of Press Club alone and little is being spent on developing the infrastructure for the institute. “We don’t even have a newsroom or studio facility at our institute. When asked about the resolutions presented by us to the staff, the Press Club President Radhakrishnan is lying, saying they’ve not yet received any such requests or resolutions. But we have the proof of the same,” alleged another student, who wished to remain unnamed.

Several alumni of the institute currently working in mainstream media have covertly and overtly declared their solidarity with the students' protest. The students demanded a meeting with the staff committee of the institute and the managing committee of the Press Club. They also expect to get a detailed written assurance to address the issues.

“We cannot afford to be complacent about our demands. The Press Club President is threatening us saying we’ll get rejected for a journalism job if we tarnish our institute through protests. What are we to learn here without computers, cameras, and appropriate facilities? We hold high our conscience, truth, and justice in this protest, and we are sure those would qualify us to be quality journalists for the future,” said Sreejith, another student.