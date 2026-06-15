YSRCP’s Facebook page blocked in India, Jagan blames Naidu govt for ‘undemocratic’ move

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Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday, June 14, accused the Chandrababu Naidu government of suppressing the voice of the people and the opposition after his party’s Facebook page became restricted in India.

He slammed the coalition government in the state for allegedly targeting the social media handles of the YSR Congress Party.

In a post on X, he alleged that the state government continues to suppress the voices of the people and the opposition.

“After the takedown of our official Instagram handle earlier this year, the official YSRCP Facebook page has now been made inaccessible in India. This is not just an attack on YSRCP; it is an attack on democratic values and freedom of expression. We only reveal facts, expose the government’s failures and corrupt practices, and bring to light issues that affect the people.

“Silencing an opposition party’s official handles, thereby silencing opposition voices for speaking the truth, sets a dangerous precedent and is most undemocratic,” he said.

“From cases being filed against those questioning the government on expenditure profligacy associated with Amaravati capital development, irregularities in the DSC process, TTD ghee tenders, and other matters of public importance, while bringing to light what we believe is appropriate evidence of rampant corruption, to the restriction of critical content online, a disturbing pattern is emerging,” wrote Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“We will challenge these unfair actions through every legal and constitutional avenue. No intimidation, censorship or misuse of institutions can silence the voice of the people. We remain committed to holding those in power accountable and defending the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression,” he added.

The YSRCP chief demanded the immediate restoration of the official page in the interest of democracy and to uphold the constitutional spirit.