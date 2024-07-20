YSRCP to protest in Delhi against 'lawlessness' in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party will hold a protest in New Delhi on July 24 to draw the country's attention to the 'lawlessness and anarchy' that have plagued Andhra Pradesh, said party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday, July 19. "We will be holding a peaceful protest in New Delhi on July 24 (Wednesday). This is to draw the nation's attention to the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued Andhra Pradesh in the 45 days since the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP government has come to power," Reddy said.

The former Chief Minister has also sought appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "The new TDP government is trying to kill democracy in the state and YSRCP will not stand for it," he added.

The announcement came soon after former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy consoled the family members of YSRCP's youth wing member Sheikh Rashid, who was brutally hacked to death in Vinukonda town of Palnadu district on July 17. YSRCP alleged that the accused was part of TDP while the latter claimed that both the accused and the victim belonged to the YSRCP. However, the police cited personal rivalry as the motive behind the murder.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had on Thursday written a letter to Prime Minister Modi, demanding an investigation by Central agencies into the incidents that occurred after the Lok Sabha elections. He also sought an appointment to apprise the Prime Minister of the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that the law and order situation in the state has deteriorated, Jagan said Constitutional institutions have failed, and the state administration has been paralysed. He claimed that there is no protection for the life and dignity of the people in the state.

"In just a month of the new TDP government taking charge of the state, 31 people have been murdered, 300 murder attempts have been made, 35 people have committed suicide due to TDP's harassment, 560 private properties have been destroyed, 490 government properties have been vandalised, and nearly 2,700 families have left their villages due to these atrocities," he said.

"Additionally, there have been more than 1,050 incidents of violence and attacks. This reflects the state of affairs in our state under the present government, who are not at all bothered to maintain law and order," Jagan Mohan Reddy added.