YSRCP supports Om Prakash Birla for Lok Sabha Speaker

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member and Kota MP Om Birla became the Lok Sabha Speaker for a second time in a row. Aside from the support of the National Democratic Alliance members (NDA), Birla also received the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) support. The YSRCP headed by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy which has four parliamentarians, voted for Birla.

Birla was voted in as the Speaker with 297 votes while Mavelikara Congress MP and the INDIA block’s candidate Kodikunnil Suresh got 232 votes. Prime Minister Modi congratulated Om Birla for being elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker for the second time. He said that Birla's work as parliamentarian should be an inspiration for new Lok Sabha members.