YSRCP supporter booked for threats against YS Sharmila and Sunitha

The Cyberabad Police have filed an FIR against Varra Ravindra Reddy, based on a complaint filed by Sunitha Narreddy on February 2, Friday. Sunitha has accused Ravindra Reddy, a supporter of the ruling YSR Congress Party of using foul language against her, her cousin YS Sharmila and her aunt YS Vijayamma in several Facebook posts. According to the FIR filed by Cyber Crimes Police, the accused Ravindra Reddy, has been booked under section 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 509 (insulting the modesty of women) of the Indian Penal Code along with section 67 of the IT act.

Sunitha is the cousin of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Her father, YS Vivekananda Reddy a former MP from Kadapa was killed in 2019, just a few weeks before the Andhra Assembly elections. Sunitha has been fighting for justice since then. The present Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy’s father Bhaskar Reddy has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

During her tour in Kadapa on January 29 Andhra Congress Chief YS Sharmila went to pay respects to her deceased father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at his samadhi (resting place) at Idupulapaya in Kadapa, and Sunitha also accompanied her. Their meeting triggered speculations about Sunitha joining the Congress. The accused posted the video of YS Sharmila and Sunitha walking together on Facebook and commented saying, “Elders have said that enemies shouldn’t be left alone. Kill them, elder brother (referring to YS Jagan). It will be useful for this election.”

“There were several derogatory posts in the entire page on Mrs Sharmila Reddy, her mother YS Vijayamma and several others. He has been posting several other extremely vulgar and filthy posts outraging the modesty of women against her and her cousin (sister) YS Sharmila. His posts are filled with abusive language inciting others to do heinous acts against Mrs Sunitha and her cousin YS Sharmila,” the FIR said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has condemned the threats against Sharmila and Sunitha.