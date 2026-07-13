YSRCP spokesperson held by Hyderabad police for calling CM Revanth a ‘delivery boy’

According to the complaint filed by a Hyderabad-based advocate Kailash Sajjan, Nagarjuna Yadav made the remark while appearing on a news show with journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on Sakshi TV.

“Only under atrocious circumstances in India, that delivery boy has become Chief Minister,” he allegedly said.

He also claimed that CM Revanth wouldn’t know what a GO (government order) stands for.

Nagarajuna also referred to CM Revanth as a “Zomato delivery boy” in his comments as per the complaint. He also allegedly said that comparing delivery workers with CM Revanth diminishes the status of workers.

The complaint said that the statements were “intended to dishonour” CM Revanth and “the dignity of the office he holds.”

“The words used are intended to lower the reputation of the CM in the eyes of the public, to hurt the sentiments of the people of Telangana, and to create hatred, ill-will and disaffection among different sections of society,” it said. It also sought action against the journalist Kommineni for allowing the remarks on his show.

The FIR was registered under charges of wanton provocation with intent to cause riot, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements intended to create public mischief.

TDP’s digital wing, iTDP, had been demanding an apology from him and the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for mocking delivery workers.