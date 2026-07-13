YSRCP spokesperson held by Hyderabad police for calling CM Revanth a ‘delivery boy’

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A YSR Congress Party spokesperson, Nagarjuna Yadav Yanamala, was allegedly arrested from Guntur by the Hyderabad police for his remarks against Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The remarks referring to him as a delivery worker, allegedly in a derogatory way, was aired by a TV channel over a year ago.
Nagarjuna made the comment on a debate show on Sakshi TV, the YSRCP’s mouthpiece.
The video resurfaced recently and became viral over the past few days, with the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP)’s digital wing slamming Nagarjuna for it. An FIR was registered against Nagarjuna at the Begum Bazar police station on July 10. He was allegedly picked up by Telangana police from his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, on June 12, according to YSRCP.
According to the complaint filed by a Hyderabad-based advocate Kailash Sajjan, Nagarjuna Yadav made the remark while appearing on a news show with journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao on Sakshi TV.
“Only under atrocious circumstances in India, that delivery boy has become Chief Minister,” he allegedly said.
He also claimed that CM Revanth wouldn’t know what a GO (government order) stands for.
Nagarajuna also referred to CM Revanth as a “Zomato delivery boy” in his comments as per the complaint. He also allegedly said that comparing delivery workers with CM Revanth diminishes the status of workers.
The complaint said that the statements were “intended to dishonour” CM Revanth and “the dignity of the office he holds.”
“The words used are intended to lower the reputation of the CM in the eyes of the public, to hurt the sentiments of the people of Telangana, and to create hatred, ill-will and disaffection among different sections of society,” it said. It also sought action against the journalist Kommineni for allowing the remarks on his show.
The FIR was registered under charges of wanton provocation with intent to cause riot, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, and making statements intended to create public mischief.
TDP’s digital wing, iTDP, had been demanding an apology from him and the YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for mocking delivery workers.
The TDP has also slammed Nagarjuna for his comments mocking Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.
Nagarjuna had recently shared on X that at least 12 FIRs were registered against him for his remarks against the TDP government in the past two years.