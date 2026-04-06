YSRCP slams Andhra Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu for slapping a Dalit man

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The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) slammed Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu after a video of himslapping a Dalit man on Thursday, April 3, in Narsipatnam went viral on social media.

Ayyanna, a dominant caste (Koppula Velama) leader and seven time MLA from Narsipatnam slapped a Dalit man (Madiga caste) for stepping on his feet. Following outrage, the Dalit man appeared on a video absolving Ayyanna, and claiming that his caste identity was being used to politicise the issue.

“I have known Ayyanna Patrudu since my childhood. On Friday, I stepped on his injured foot. It was my fault. There is no need to politicise the issue,” the man said on Saturday, April 4.

There was no clarification on the issue from Ayyanna Patrudu or any leader of the TDP.