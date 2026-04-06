YSRCP slams Andhra Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu for slapping a Dalit man

Follow TNM's for news updates and story links.
The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) slammed Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ayyanna Patrudu after a video of himslapping a Dalit man on Thursday, April 3, in Narsipatnam went viral on social media.
Ayyanna, a dominant caste (Koppula Velama) leader and seven time MLA from Narsipatnam slapped a Dalit man (Madiga caste) for stepping on his feet. Following outrage, the Dalit man appeared on a video absolving Ayyanna, and claiming that his caste identity was being used to politicise the issue.
“I have known Ayyanna Patrudu since my childhood. On Friday, I stepped on his injured foot. It was my fault. There is no need to politicise the issue,” the man said on Saturday, April 4.
There was no clarification on the issue from Ayyanna Patrudu or any leader of the TDP.
Speaking to TNM, YSRCP spokesperson TJR Sudhakar Babu said that Ayyanna Patrudu’s slap was yet another proof of casteism under the TDP led government’s rule.
“The video very clearly shows that the man was slapped. To add to it, they have very evidently coerced the victim to tender an apology. This is a gross abuse of power. Ideally Ayyanna Patrudu himself should have tendered an apology,” Sudhakar said.
Sudhakar also added that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu should have taken note of the incident and taken action against the Speaker. “The only long term solution to casteism is to ensure that Chandrababu Naidu is not a Chief Minister anymore,” he said.