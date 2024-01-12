YSRCP releases third list: Appoints 6 MPs, 15 MLAs to prepare for elections

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the third list of in charges for the upcoming Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May 2023. The list for the YSR Congress party (YSRCP) mentions 21 people who are in charge of handling six MP and 15 MLA constituencies.

This is the third list announced by YSRCP in an attempt to tackle anti-incumbency. YSRCP leader Sajja Ramakrishna Reddy had remarked while releasing the very first list that this decision was taken keeping in mind “the assessment of the reviews of legislators’ performance.” The constituency in charge, in most cases, will be the most likely candidate for the upcoming elections.

Tekkali MLA Parada Tilak has been appointed as the in-charge of the Srikakulam Parliament constituency, while Botsa Jhansi Lakshmi, wife of Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, is in charge of Visakhapatnam constituency for Lok Sabha elections.

CM Jagan had earlier announced MLC Duvvada Srinivas as the candidate from Tekkali more than a year ago in October 2022. Duvvada Srinivas will be contesting against Telugu Desam Party (TDP) politburo member Achchennaidu.

Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, the son of Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao, will be in charge of the Eluru Lok Sabha seat. The YSRCP has also made a significant announcement and made Kesineni Nani, who recently joined the YSRCP after TDP denied him a ticket, in charge of the Vijayawada MP seat.

Perada Tilak is the party’s in charge for Srikakulam Parliamentary constituency. It is worth noting that Tilak lost to incumbent MLA Atchannaidu during the state elections in 2019. Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram and Koneti Adimulam are in charge of the Kurnool and Tirupati Parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Former MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy will be in charge of the Rajampet constituency. Incumbent MP Sanjeev Kumar quit the YSRCP a day before the announcement of the list. Andhra Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh will be in charge of the Penamaluru Assembly constituency, while Uppala Ramu will be in charge of the Pedana constituency. Penamaluru’s sitting MLA from YSRCP, Kolusu Parthasarathy, is reportedly planning on joining the TDP.

Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam was allotted in charge of the Tirupati constituency, while Chippagiri Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) leader B Virupakshi, will be handling the Aluru constituency segment.

Srikakulam ZPTC chairperson Piriya Vijaya and Kamabam Vijaya Raju, an inspector employed in the Transport Department, have been appointed as in charge for the Ichchapuram and Chithalapudi (Scheduled Caste) constituencies, respectively.

YSRCP announced Mettu Govind Reddy as the party in charge for Rayadurg on January 6 after incumbent MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy quit the party. Muthirevula Sunil Kumar and Buchepalli Srinivas Reddy have been appointed to oversee election preparations for the Puthalapattu (SC) and Darsi Assembly constituencies, respectively.

Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) vice-chairman Vijayananda Reddy has been selected for the Chittoor Assembly constituency, while Nissar Ahmad is in charge of Madanapalli.

YSRCP’s convenor, Merugu Murali, who led the cadre during the 2019 elections, Sathish and Maddila Gurumoorthy, have been put in charge of Gudur, Kodumuru, and Satyavedu constituencies, respectively. All three segments are Scheduled Caste (SC) reserved constituencies.