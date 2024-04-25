YSRCP MP candidate Vijaya Sai Reddy declares assets worth Rs 20.46 crore

There are 22 criminal cases against Vijaya Sai Reddy, including his alleged involvement in the assets misappropriation case against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy was granted bail in the case by a special court in April 2012, and the trial in the case is yet to commence. It is also worth noting that Vijaya Reddy was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by Chief Minister Jagan in 2016

The Rajya Sabha MP’s earnings stem from his rental income as well as share of profit from firms. The 66 year old MP is closely associated with the incumbent CM’s family and was employed as a chartered accountant for former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy. This is the first time he will be contesting in any election.

Polling for the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held on May 13.