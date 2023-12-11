YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigns from party and legislative assembly

In a blow to the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh, its MLA from Mangalagiri constituency Alla Ramakrishna Reddy resigned from the Assembly and the party on Monday, December 11. He said that it was necessary to take a harsh decision and that he resigned due to personal reasons.

After resigning, Ramakrishna held a press meet and thanked the people of Mangalagiri for electing him twice. He also thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving an opportunity to contest twice. “I resigned to the MLA post and party membership on personal grounds. Would disclose his future course of action very soon,” he said.

Apparently, Ramakrishna Reddy was disgruntled with the party's leadership as he was not inducted in the cabinet even though he defeated opposition party general secretary Nara Lokesh who is the son of Telugu Desam Party president in the assembly election held in 2019.

CM Jagan had inducted 25 members into the cabinet after his party formed the government in the state in 2019 and reshuffled the cabinet with 14 new members in April, 2022.