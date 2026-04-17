YSRCP media secretary released on bail over social media post against CM Naidu

A court in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, April 17, granted bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary (Media) Pudi Srihari, who was arrested on Wednesday, April 15, for an alleged derogatory social media post against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to the media after a court in Kuppam granted him bail, he stated that he neither created, posted, nor forwarded the content in question. He said he had worked as a senior journalist for over 25 years and had always functioned within the limits of the law.

The post mentioned in the FIR registered at Kuppam police station featured an edited image of Naidu wielding a sword with blood splattered on his clothes. It read: “The man who kills, and the man who blames, both are Babu.” It was posted on the official YSRCP Facebook page.

The poster insinuated that Chandrababu was behind the mysterious deaths of his rivals like Mallela Babji, Vangaveeti Ranga, Pingali Dasharath Ram, and YS Raja Reddy.

Srihari said that certain media organisations were trying to damage his reputation and mentioned that there were no cases against him earlier. He added that he had cooperated with the police by providing all necessary information and would continue to cooperate with the investigation.

He maintained that even as a political leader, he continued to follow the ethics of journalism and respected the law.

YSRCP General Secretary (Legal) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy alleged that Srihari was illegally detained by police without proper procedure. He said the party leadership ensured legal support and secured bail. He warned that police should not act beyond legal limits and criticised the misuse of legal provisions in social media cases.

MLC KRJ Bharat said the arrest was unnecessary and aimed at harassment. He stated that the case would not stand legally and expressed satisfaction that relief was granted. He added that such actions would not deter YSRCP leaders and cadres, who would continue to stand firm.

Srihari, who had served as the Chief Public Relations Officer when YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the Chief Minister, was arrested on April 15 morning at his residence in Vijayawada. He was then shifted to Kuppam.

The police had reportedly seized his mobile phone and laptop.