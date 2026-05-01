YSRCP leader Srihari detained in fresh case over post against CM Naidu

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Soon after a court in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Thursday, April 30, granted bail to YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary (Media), Pudi Srihari, he was picked up again by Guntur police in a different case over the same social media post.

Srihari was arrested on Wednesday for an allegedly abusive social media post targeting Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The FIR was registered by the police on April 13 following a complaint by a person identified as Vinod Kumar Murthy. It concerned a post on the YSRCP social media account which featured an edited image of Naidu wielding a sword with blood splattered on his clothes, alleging that he had a role in the murders of many of his political rivals.

Police arrested Srihari for a second time in the case, from Bengaluru, early on Wednesday morning. He was brought to Kuppam, where he was produced before the Additional Junior Civil Judge Court. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted bail to Srihari.

However, he was picked up by the Kothapet police from Guntur over a different case. This FIR too was registered over the same social media post on April 13, based on a complaint by Guntur East MLA from TDP Mohammed Naseer.