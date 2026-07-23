YSRCP leader Seediri Appalaraju held for interfering in hit-and-run case against his son

YSRCP leader and former minister Seediri Appalaraju was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday, July 22, for allegedly interfering with the investigation in a hit-and-run case against his son, Arav Varma (18).

Arav was earlier arrested in connection with a bike accident that killed a shepherd named Danayya (45) in Kasibugga, Srikakulam district on July 10.

Police had initially booked another person named Siddharth, Arav’s friend, in whose name the bike was registered. However, CCTV footage later surfaced, showing Arav riding the bike. He then surrendered and was sent to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Appalaraju, who is also the former MLA of the Palasa constituency where the accident happened, has been accused of exerting pressure on the police to file a false case against Siddharth.

An inspector and sub-inspector at Kasibugga police station, Ramakrishna and Suneel, were transferred to Vacancy Reserve (VR) over allegations of booking Siddharth, allegedly under pressure from Appalaraju.

Appalaraju was later reportedly booked and arrested for allegedly exerting pressure on the victim’s family to withdraw the case. His arrest has sparked political tension in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged that Appalaraju’s arrest was an act of political vendetta. Jagan said that his son, Arav, too was charged with murder and not provisions related to a road accident, to target Appalaraju’s family.

“If his 18-year-old son is facing a charge that a shepherd unfortunately died in an accidental collision while he was riding a motorcycle, how can that become murder? How can the father be linked to an accident involving his son? Is this not a grave injustice?” Jagan asked.