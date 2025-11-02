YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh arrested in spurious liquor case

YSR Congress Party leader and former Minister Jogi Ramesh was arrested in the spurious liquor case on Sunday, November 2.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the case, arrested him from his residence at Ibrahimpatnam in NTR district. His aide, Arepalli Ramu, was also arrested.

Ramesh was taken to the Excise Department office in Vijayawada, where he was being questioned by the SIT officials.

Addepalli Janardhana Rao, the prime accused in the case, alleged that spurious liquor was manufactured under the directions of Ramesh.

In a video which went viral last month, Janardhana Rao said that, though he stopped the production of spurious liquor immediately after the TDP-led NDA came to power, Ramesh called him over the phone in April this year and asked him to continue the manufacturing.

The prime accused also claimed that Ramesh assured him Rs 3 crore to open a distillery in Africa.

Janardhan Rao reportedly told police that in 2023, when Ramesh was Minister, he started production of spurious liquor in Ibrahimpatnam. He stated that before leaving for Africa, he had called on Ramesh at his house in Ibrahimpatnam on September 23.

Ramesh’s arrest came a day after he filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the sensational spurious liquor case.

He alleged that the coalition government is deliberately trying to frame him in the case for political reasons, and termed the ongoing investigation by the state police biased and politically influenced.

The YSRCP leader argued that only a Central agency like the CBI can conduct a fair and impartial probe. He requested the High Court to issue orders transferring the investigation of the two FIRs registered at Mulakalacheruvu and Bhavanipuram police stations to the CBI.

Ramesh also demanded that the CBI investigate his complaint dated October 15, which he filed after the release of a recorded statement given by Janardhana Rao while in police custody. He alleged that the video appears to have been recorded under duress.

Both the TDP and the YSRCP are blaming each other for spurious liquor. YSRCP leaders have alleged that TDP leaders were running a huge racket.

The opposition party last week lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police, alleging a politically motivated IVRS campaign by the ruling coalition to divert public attention from its involvement in the alleged illicit liquor racket that was unearthed in Andhra Pradesh.