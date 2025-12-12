YSRCP flags serious concerns over electoral reforms, EC functioning

YSR Congress Party MP YV Subba Reddy on Thursday raised serious concerns in the Rajya Sabha over electoral reforms and the functioning of the Election Commission.

He said the future of India’s democracy depends on transparent, fair and accountable elections.

According to a party release here, he stated that voters in Andhra Pradesh are increasingly worried that their mandate is not being recorded correctly and that the recent Assembly and Parliamentary elections exposed several irregularities.

Participating in the debate on State Intensive Revision (SIR), Subba Reddy said the exercise has created national anxiety as it involved large-scale voter list resets with unrealistic deadlines and poor communication.

He noted that Booth Level Officers struggled, citizens were confused, and fears of silent deletion of genuine voters have grown.

He pointed out that even the Supreme Court had to examine petitions on the fairness of SIR in multiple states.

Subba Reddy highlighted vote count discrepancies in Andhra Pradesh and pointed out that there was a difference of nearly 89,500 votes between turnout press notes and final Form 20 results.

He said some constituencies recorded more Assembly votes than Parliamentary votes despite using the same register.

He cited examples of missing votes, impossible polling numbers and instances like Hindupur where Parliamentary and Assembly vote patterns defied logic.

He said candidates in Andhra Pradesh were denied CCTV footage, strong room visuals and counting footage while similar data was given to other parties elsewhere.

He also questioned the unusual 12.54 per cent increase in polling after the official closure of voting and said more than 51 lakh votes were added without proper explanation.

He said the YSR Congress Party is demanding mandatory public release of all polling-related records, strict enforcement of EVM verification, 100 per cent webcasting with links on official websites and a national discussion on shifting to paper ballots to restore trust.

Subba Reddy said the party’s concern is not about defeat but about protecting the integrity of the democratic process. He urged the Election Commission to address all doubts and restore voter confidence.