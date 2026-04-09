YSRCP complains to NBDA, NCW against ABN Andhrajyothy over derogatory remarks on women

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The YSR Congress Party has written to the News Broadcasters and Digital Association (NBDA) and the National Commission for Women (NCW) seeking action against Telugu media house Andhrajyothy for allegedly broadcasting derogatory and defamatory content against women.

YSRCP held protests across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana after the TV channel ABN Andhrajyothy allegedly broadcast derogatory comments, amid the ongoing debate over the state capital.

After Amaravati was granted legal status as the sole and permanent capital of Andhra Pradesh, former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy proposed changing the capital to Mavigun, the region comprising the three cities of Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur.

Reacting to this proposal, a programme on Andhrajyothy allegedly said that YSRCP supporters would unquestioningly accept anything Jagan says. As an example, the reporter allegedly said that if Jagan told YSRCP members that their wives weren’t their wives anymore, they would treat them as their sisters and try to arrange their marriage with someone else.

In his complaint to the NBDA, MLC and State General Secretary of YSRCP, Lella Appi Reddy, said the channel aired malicious and unverified content targeting former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the party. He stated that the broadcast was not fair journalism but a deliberate attempt to create hatred and mislead the public.

In a separate representation to NCW, YSRCP Women Wing President Varudu Kalyani raised concerns over the alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Read: Andhra journalist who called Amaravati ‘capital of sex workers’ arrested

Both leaders alleged that during a specific segment, the anchor used highly offensive language, calling YSRCP supporters “spineless,” and made insulting comments that allegedly hurt the dignity and self-respect of women.

YSRCP alleged that the channel failed to verify facts, present balanced views, or provide an opportunity for response, which amounts to a serious violation of journalistic ethics and the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Act.

YSRCP has demanded strict action against the channel, its anchor, editor, and management, as well as the removal of the content and a public apology. The party urged both NBDA and NCW to intervene and ensure accountability, stressing the need to uphold media responsibility, protect dignity, and maintain ethical standards.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference, Varudu Kalyani demanded the arrest of Managing Director Radhakrishna and an unconditional apology to the women of Andhra Pradesh for his offensive remarks.

She alleged that the comments were not incidental but part of a deliberate conspiracy to malign YSRCP leaders and divert public attention from corruption in Amaravati and the growing debate around the MAVIGUN model proposed by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

She claimed that the support extended to Radhakrishna by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh proves that the remarks were premeditated and politically motivated.

She stated that, as people have begun questioning the massive corruption in the name of Amaravati and discussing alternative, cost-effective development through the Machilipatnam–Vijayawada–Guntur corridor (MAVIGUN), a diversionary strategy was executed through Radhakrishna’s derogatory comments to shift the focus.

She alleged that YSRCP’s peaceful protests demanding an apology were being falsely portrayed as attacks, while those in power failed to condemn the remarks and instead justified them.

With IANS inputs