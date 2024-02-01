YSRCP announces fifth list of constituency in-charges

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released the fifth list of party leaders in charge of constituencies on Wednesday, January 31 ahead of elections. The latest list includes names of those responsible for three Legislative Assembly seats and four Lok Sabha constituencies. In the latest list the party has reassigned Tirupati Lok Sabha Constituency to sitting MP M Gurumuthy. Gurumurthy was earlier allocated Satyavedu constituency replacing incumbent MLA Koneti Adi Moolam.

Among Assembly constituencies, Araku Valley (reserved constituency for Scheduled Tribes) has been assigned to Regam Matsa Lingam replacing Chetti Palguna while Satyavedu (a reserved constituency for Scheduled Castes) would now be taken care of by Nookathoti Rajesh who replaces Koneti Adimoolam. Earlier, Koneti Adimoolam, expressed discontent after being denied his preferred ticket. It is speculated that he would join the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP). Simhadri Chandrasekhar Rao has been given charge of Avanigadda constituency replacing Simhadri Ramesh Babu.

Among Lok Sabha constituencies, Kakinada has been assigned to Chalamalasetty Sunil by replacing Vanga Geetha. While Simhadri Ramesh Babu has been allocated Machilipatnam, Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav will be in charge of Narasaraopeta. Anticipating change in ticket allocation, Lavi Sri Krishnadevaraya, MP of Narasaraopeta and Machilipatnam MP Vallabbhaneni Balashowry have resigned from the party.