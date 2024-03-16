YSRCP announces candidates for Andhra polls, YS Avinash to recontest

The ruling YSR Congress party (YSRCP) in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, March 16 released its full list of candidates for the 25 parliamentary constituencies and 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin YS Avinash Reddy, the chief accused in the murder of their uncle, former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, will contest again from the Kadapa parliamentary seat. Vivekananda’s family has alleged that Jagan has been shielding Avinash and his father Bhaskar Reddy who are both accused in the murder case.

The list of candidates was released in the presence of CM Jagan at his father and former CM YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s resting place in Kadapa district’s Idupulapaya. In Ongole and Narasapuram, where YSRCP MPs recently defected, the party is fielding Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Guduri Uma Bala (from the Setti Balija community).

Among the other popular names is state Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s wife, Botsa Jhansi, who will be fielded as the Visakhapatnam MP candidate. Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) who quit TDP in January 2024 will contest from the Vijayawada Lok Sabha seat, and Poluboina Anil Kumar Yadav will contest from Narasaraopet constituency.

Also Read: It’s defection season in Telugu states as YSRCP, BRS MPs jump to other parties