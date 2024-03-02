It’s defection season in Telugu states as YSRCP, BRS MPs jump to other parties

February witnessed five Members of Parliament (MPs) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana defecting from one party to another ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which is scheduled for May 2024. While MPs from Andhra Pradesh’s ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) quit in favour of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena alliance, two MPs from the opposition led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana quit and defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). One MP from the BRS joined the Congress.

K Laxman, Rajya Sabha BJP MP from Telangana, told the local media on February 28 that several BRS leaders have expressed keen interest in joining the BJP. A day later, BRS Lok Sabha MP from Telangana’s Nagarkurnool (SC) constituency, Pothuganti Ramulu, joined the BJP in New Delhi. The leader said he joined the BJP because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance towards SC sub-categorisation.

Modi, while addressing a public meeting in November 2023 ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, had said that the BJP was committed to the sub-categorisation of SCs and will ensure there are no legal hurdles in the way.