YSRCP alleges voter deletions during SIR in Andhra Pradesh

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The YSR Congress Party has alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh is being misused to carry out large-scale voter deletion.

Party leader and former Minister Sake Sailajanath said the ongoing SIR has turned into a flawed exercise, claiming that the ruling coalition is once again using the MyTDP app to facilitate voter deletions.

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office in Tadepalli, he said the party had repeatedly demanded transparency in the SIR process and had submitted a representation to the Chief Electoral Officer expressing concerns over voter data collection and misuse through the app.

He recalled that during the earlier Seva Mitra exercise, nearly 30 lakh YSRCP votes were targeted for deletion, but were later protected through legal intervention. Referring to developments in Bihar, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, he alleged similar attempts are now unfolding in Andhra Pradesh.

Sailajanath claimed that field verification in parts of Anantapur district is being carried out under the direct influence of TDP leaders, and that the MyTDP app has been included in official groups used by government functionaries.

He demanded that the Election Commission ensure a transparent and impartial SIR exercise, prevent leakage of voter data, and protect constitutional voting rights. He warned that if the Commission fails to respond, YSRCP is prepared to launch a democratic movement to safeguard the people’s right to vote.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha and former MLA S. Raghurami Reddy alleged that the SIR exercise is riddled with mistakes and aimed at deleting the names of Opposition sympathisers.

They claimed there is a conspiracy to remove YSRCP supporters from the rolls. “The 2002 voters' list is a blunder-ridden document, as it does not even have the name of the MLA. How can its authenticity be vouched for?” they asked.

They alleged that villages and mandals with strong YSRCP presence are being targeted, with names deleted indiscriminately.

“The names of my family members and villagers are missing from the voters' list, though we are staying in the same house. This shows the exercise is flawed and has a hidden agenda,” the former MLA said.