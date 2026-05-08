YSR Congress seeks transparency in Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has sought complete transparency in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy has written to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh requesting that recognised political parties be provided with the complete list of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and voter data in a searchable digital format.

Appi Reddy urged the CEO to share constituency-wise and booth-wise voter lists in a digital and searchable format along with complete details of BLOs, including their names, polling stations or part numbers, designations, and contact information.

He stated that making such information available would improve transparency, coordination, and accountability in the electoral process, particularly during voter list revision, claims, objections, additions, deletions, and migration verification.

Expressing concern over alleged illegal deletion of voters, duplicate entries, and voter transfers, Appi Reddy sought clarity on the procedures and safeguards being followed during the SIR exercise. He stressed that no genuine voter should be denied voting rights without due process and called for complete transparency to ensure free, fair, and impartial elections.

He appealed to the Chief Electoral Officer to immediately provide recognised political parties with the relevant digital voter data and the complete list of BLOs across all Assembly constituencies in the state.

Appi Reddy wrote three separate letters to the CEO. In one of the letters, he requested that the proposed voter list for the SIR exercise be provided in digital format. Stating that the electoral roll forms the foundation of the democratic process, he said any revision, deletion, correction, or addition of voters must be conducted in a transparent, fair, and accountable manner.

In another letter, the YSRCP leader sought constituency-wise details of BLOs, including their names, assigned polling stations or parts, and contact details, to be shared with recognised political parties in the interest of transparency, smooth coordination, and effective participation in the electoral process.

Appi Reddy also requested the CEO to issue instructions to all Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for accepting Form ID:BLA-2 for the appointment of booth-level agents by the YSR Congress Party.