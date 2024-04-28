YSR Congress releases manifesto with nine promises

Social security pensions will be increased in two phases to Rs 3,500. The pension will be enhanced by Rs 250 in each phase in January 2028 and January 2029.

He claimed that Andhra Pradesh is the only state giving pensions to 66 lakh people. Under YSR Rythu Bharosa, the annual financial assistance for farmers will be increased to Rs 16,000 from the present Rs 13,500. Tenant farmers will also get the benefit under the scheme.

Jagan promised to increase interest-free crop loans to Rs 3 lakh from the existing one lakh. YSR Cheyutha, under which financial assistance is provided to make poor women aged between 45-60 self-reliant will continue.

Stating that every beneficiary received Rs 75,000 in four installments during the last five years, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that an equal assistance will be provided in the next five years. Vidya Kanuka or free education kits to students of government schools will also continue, the party promised in its manifesto.