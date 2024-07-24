YS Sharmila wades through waist-deep floodwaters, demands flood relief for Andhra

YS Sharmila Reddy, Congress party chief in Andhra Pradesh waded into waist-deep floodwaters on Wednesday, July 24 to draw attention to floods and highlight the Union government's indifference in the recent Budget. Accompanied by Congress leaders, Sharmila visited Nandamur village in Tadepalli Rural mandal of West Godavari district. She interacted with villagers whose homes have been inundated due to the severe flooding.

Speaking to the media, Sharmila said, "Looks like the Modi government does not consider Andhra Pradesh a part of India. While States like Bihar, Assam, and Himachal Pradesh received additional funds for flood control and rehabilitation, Andhra Pradesh, where NDA is in power received no relief for the woes people are facing due to flooding."

The Godavari's flood waters have left over 420 villages inundated, including nearly 200 tribal habitations in Chintoor Agency alone. About 9,078 people, mostly Koya and Konda Reddi tribal villagers living along the Sabari and Godavari rivers, have been evacuated to 66 relief camps set up by the district administration. The relief camps have been opened on the borders of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

"This clearly indicates Modi has no love towards the people of this state and possibly thinks AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will not leave NDA even if no relief is provided. Congress is the only party in AP that will stand by the people in all weathers," she added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been engaged in evacuation efforts as the water level in the Godavari continues to rise. In West Godavari district, 43 villages have been affected. Paddy crops sown in over 37,000 hectares have been inundated, according to District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani. Horticulture and vegetable crops spanning 500 hectares have also been damaged. At least 180 km of roads have been partially damaged, and 14 houses have been destroyed. No casualties have been reported.