YS Sharmila sends Christmas gift to TDP’s Nara Lokesh

In an interesting development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila has sent a Christmas gift to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh. Lokesh shared a photo of the gift on ‘X’ on December 24 and thanked Sharmila.

"Please accept my heartfelt thanks for the wonderful Christmas gifts. Nara family wishes you and your family Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," he wrote.

Lokesh is the son of TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The gesture comes ahead of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, due to be held along with Lok Sabha polls in April-May next year.

Sharmila, who had vigorously campaigned for her brother in the 2019 elections, floated the YSR Telangana Party in 2021 amid reports of differences with him. However, she stayed away from contesting the recent Assembly elections in Telangana, saying she wanted to avoid a split of anti-BRS votes and hurt Congress’s chances of winning.