YS Sharmila meets cousin Sunitha, triggers speculation of latter joining Congress

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila met with her cousin Dr Sunitha Narreddy on Monday, January 29 triggering speculation that Sunitha might join the party amid conflict with AP Chief Minister and her cousin YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Sunitha gained prominence in Andhra political discourse after her father and former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated in March 2019. Since the murder, Sunitha has been fighting to ensure that her father’s murderers are convicted and has been a vocal critic of CM Jagan’s YSRCP.

Sharmila and Sunitha met on January 29 and after spending two hours with her, visited the samadhi (resting place) of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Speaking to local media at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Sunitha said, “Sharmila is my sister and I can meet her whenever I wish to do so.”