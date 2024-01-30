YS Sharmila meets cousin Sunitha, triggers speculation of latter joining Congress

Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila met with her cousin Dr Sunitha Narreddy on Monday, January 29 triggering speculation that Sunitha might join the party amid conflict with AP Chief Minister and her cousin YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Sunitha gained prominence in Andhra political discourse after her father and former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy was assassinated in March 2019. Since the murder, Sunitha has been fighting to ensure that her father’s murderers are convicted and has been a vocal critic of CM Jagan’s YSRCP.
Sharmila and Sunitha met on January 29 and after spending two hours with her, visited the samadhi (resting place) of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Speaking to local media at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, Sunitha said, “Sharmila is my sister and I can meet her whenever I wish to do so.”
In the past, Sharmila has defended her cousin against the allegations that Sunitha and her husband Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy were involved in YS Vivekananda’s murder. In July 2023, Sharmila told the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that YS Vivekananda’s murder was politically motivated. She also said that Vivekananda wanted her to contest for the Kadapa MP seat instead of YS Avinash Reddy. Avinash, along with his father Bhaskar Reddy are currently the chief accused in the murder case.
According to the CBI, the father-son duo allegedly planned the murder with their aide D Siva Shankar Reddy and a few of Vivekananda’s closest aides including Yerra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, and Dastagir. It has also been alleged that CM Jagan has been siding with YS Avinash, a member of the YSRCP and the incumbent Kadapa MP.