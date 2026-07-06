YouTuber ‘Prashna’ Raavan sent to judicial remand for 14 days in UAPA case

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YouTuber ‘Prashna’ Raavan was sent to judicial remand for 14 days, after he was arrested for the fifth time in five days, this time in a case under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He had previously secured bail four consecutive times in cases related to controversial remarks against Pawan Kalyan. The Andhra Pradesh police kept arresting him in different cases each time.

Raavan’s lawyer, Jada Sravan Kumar, alleged that the police invoked serious sections in the latest case to ensure he doesn’t get bail.

The Gannavaram police booked Raavan under Section 13 (punishment for unlawful activities) and 39 (offence relating to support given to a terrorist organisation) of the UAPA. The case also includes charges of waging war against the Government of India, acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India, provocation with intent to cause riot, assertions prejudicial to national integration, and statements conducing to public mischief.

The case was filed on the basis of a complaint from a man named Garikapati Siva Sankar, alleging that Raavan had “uploaded and circulated a video allegedly containing speeches that glorified the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), propagated its extremist ideology, and encouraged public support for armed rebellion against the State.”

While the complaint said this happened on June 28 evening, Sravan Kumar told the media that Raavan didn’t make any comments on Maoism that day when he spoke at a public meeting of Dalit Christians in Eluru. Raavan was previously arrested in multiple cases over this very speech, for making controversial remarks criticising Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of inaction against caste discrimination.