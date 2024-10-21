Why CMs Chandrababu Naidu and Stalin are talking about increasing the population

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday, October 19, reignited the debate on population imbalance between north and south India, proposing incentives for families with more than two children. After forming the government in June, the TDP repealed the two-child policy for local body elections, which had previously disqualified individuals with more than two children from contesting in rural and urban local bodies. Naidu has now promised to introduce a law allowing only candidates with more than two children to contest these elections.

“We are considering incentivising families with more children to encourage couples to expand their families. We have already repealed the earlier law that barred individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections, and we will introduce a new law allowing only those with more than two children to contest,” said Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

This is not the first time Naidu has advocated for population growth in the state. In August, he had made similar arguments, predicting that Andhra Pradesh could face disadvantages if the population continues to decline. His primary concern lies with delimitation, which will reallocate Lok Sabha seats based on the population recorded in the next census. The Union government has yet to conduct the census.

Based on the 2011 census, population growth is expected to be higher in northern states, meaning they will likely have more representatives in Parliament than the southern states, which could put the south at a disadvantage. Naidu's stance has found support from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who, at an event in Chennai on October 21, said, "Today, as we face the possibility of fewer Lok Sabha constituencies, it raises the question: why should we limit ourselves to having fewer children? Why shouldn't we aim for 16 children?”

Watch this video by Anna Isaac on how delimitation is disadvantageous to the south.