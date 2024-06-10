Why Andhra voted out YSRCP and Jagan Mohan Reddy

He said that despite suffering a defeat, the YSRCP had held on to about 40% of the vote share, adding that he would continue to work for the people of the state with that in mind.

Except for Jagan, nearly all major YSRCP leaders like Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, and cabinet ministers like RK Roja, Gudivada Amarnath, and Botsa Satyanarayana lost in their respective Assembly constituencies. YSRCP’s schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Aasara, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, and Aarogya Shri were well received by women voters. However, anti-incumbency against YSRCP was evident in the results that rendered their Assembly presence negligible. It begs the question: what led to his loss?

The capital question

The TDP-JSP-BJP alliance’s campaign with a development-led agenda was privileged over Jagan’s welfare initiatives. In NTR and Guntur districts, the alliance won owing to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s promise that Amaravati, a region sandwiched between Vijayawada and Guntur towns, would be made the capital.