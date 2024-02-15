Whose reservation is it anyway? The Kapu question in Andhra Pradesh politics

Former MP Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah’s hunger strike to ensure 5% reservation for general category Kapu castes under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota was withdrawn just a day after it commenced on January 4, 2023. Jogaiah had, in December 2022, warned the YSRCP-led state government in Andhra Pradesh that if the reservation wasn’t announced, he would launch a fast-unto-death. But a call from Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan assuring the octogenarian that Pawan himself would take up the fight for the Kapus got Jogaiah to give up his agitation. Pawan, a popular film actor and a heavy critic of both YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) at that point, is considered a major face of the Kapu community and holds significant sway over younger Kapu voters. While some Kapu castes like Munnurkapu and Toorpukapu are classified under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Andhra Pradesh and in Telangana, other Kapu castes like Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari fall under the general category and don’t have any specific reservations.It’s the latter group that has been demanding reservations for several decades now — first under the BC category, and more recently, a horizontal reservation under the EWS category. Several strikes, protests, and fasts have been conducted since the late 1980s by Kapu stalwarts such as politician Mudragada Padmanabham, actor Chiranjeevi, Kapu Joint Action Committee leader Vasireddy Yesudas, and others. .Naidu vs JaganAnd they almost met their goal in December 2017, when the state Assembly under the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu passed a Bill to provide 5% reservation in education and employment to the Kapu castes of Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari. However, the Bill did not get the approval of the Union government as it would have taken the total reservation percentage in the state to over 50%.Again in January 2019, when the Union government came out with the EWS quota, the Chandrababu Naidu government introduced and passed a new Bill granting 5% horizontal EWS reservation to general category castes of Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari. However, Naidu’s TDP lost the Assembly election in May that year and the new Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP, scrapped the quota, rendering himself a villain in the eyes of those demanding reservation. “CM Jagan has ruined the Kapu community,” Vasireddy Yesudas tells TNM. “The community is in dire need of jobs, but a major chunk of the village and ward secretariat jobs go to Scheduled Castes (SC) and OBCs. We aren’t asking for political representation, that is not right. We are asking for reservation in education and employment to help the Kapu youth.” Mudragada Padmanabham says the denial of reservation comes because people view the Kapu community as a homogenous group. “People argue that the Kapu community is full of wealthy people. There are wealthy people, but to assume that the entire community, one which is heavily ridden with poverty today without proper jobs or education, is wealthy is a gross exaggeration,” he said, in a recent interview with iDream News, a local Telugu channel. .A crisis of dominanceOne of the reasons that Kapus — and several other general category communities like Jats in Punjab, Patidars in Gujarat, and Marathas in Maharashtra — have been asking for reservation is a loss in dominance caused by changes in political economy, explains Dr Sumeet Mhaskar, a labour sociologist at the Jindal School of Government and Public Policy. “The claim for Maratha reservation [for instance] lies in a crisis of domination, which is a result of a disappearance of well-paid jobs in urban areas for individuals with little or no education,” Dr Mhaskar explains, “Marathas dependent on the urban well-paid income were unable to reproduce their dominance economically as a result of the closure of industries and factories and massive layoffs since the 90s.”In rural areas meanwhile, the loss of dominance came from certain broad changes in Indian policy. “By 1970s, because of the land reforms, green revolution, and the political movements led by Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohiya, the upper castes were losing their importance in village politics, which led to the changes in power dynamics at the local level,” writes University of Hyderabad professor Dr E Venkatesu in Constitution, Reservation Policy and Dominant Castes Demand for Other Backward Classes Status in India – An Analysis of Kapus in Andhra Pradesh, while explaining the loss of power Kapus faced in politics and rural economy. Further, dominant communities are hit by the unemployment crisis like every other community — Andhra Pradesh had the third highest unemployment rate of 24% in 2022-23, while the national average was 13.4%, as per the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation. Competitive exams, by their nature, keep many aspirants out of professional higher education. The Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s Performance Audit on Outcomes in Higher Education report published in 2022 noted that between 2014 and 2019 “students coming out successful in competitive examinations and progressing to higher studies was low.”.Even those who do enter higher education institutions are unable to find good employment because not all of them graduate. In Andhra, as per the CAG report, pass percentages at three top universities in the state averaged at 15%. “Even though higher education is affordable, the low pass percentage defeats the intended objective of employability and progression to higher studies,” the report said.All of this makes dominant communities vie for reservation as they believe it will provide them with more opportunities.BCs oppose Kapu askThe demand has however been met with opposition, especially from many BC leaders like TDP legislator R Krishnaiah from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh BC Samkshema Sangam (APBCSS) leader A Prasad Yadav, and All India BC Praja Welfare Association president Guduru Venkateswara Rao.In 1956, the Kapus were removed from the BC list. A representation submitted to the Andhra Pradesh Commission for Backward Classes in January 1999 by noted freedom fighter Lachanna Gouthu explains, “...the Kapus secured 95% of jobs in the BC category, whereas the rest of the BCs put together could get only 5% of the jobs in BC quota.”The Andhra Pradesh Nirudyoga Porata Samithi (APNPS), a group fighting against unemployment, has time and again criticised different state governments for failing to secure and implement jobs for Andhra youth. “The government promised a job calendar every year but there has been no notification for other jobs in the state except for secretariat and police jobs,” APNPS president Marrivemula Srinivas had said in August 2023..Speaking to TNM, All India OBC Students Association president Kiran Kumar said, “If Kapus are added to the BC community, they will end up dominating local elections as they have political backing. It is further made difficult by the caste composite feature of Andhra politics and by the fact that several smaller BC groups don’t have the dominance Kapus have. Their potential domination in Andhra politics will wipe out an entire social justice project,” he said.As per the Andhra Pradesh (50 Percent Reservation to BCs, SCs, STs, and Minorities in all the Nominated Posts) Act, 2019, 29% reservation has been allotted to Backward Classes and minorities, Scheduled Castes (SC) get 15%, and Scheduled Tribes (ST) get 6%.Who are the Kapus?Sharing a contested version of history, Padmanabham claimed that Dr Amebdkar was in favour of Kapu inclusion in the BC category. “We were in fact a part of the Backward Class list under British rule. When the British considered removing us from the BC category in 1915, Babasaheb Ambedkar along with Kapu leader Kurma Venkata Reddi Naidu at a London Round Table Conference remarked: “This Kapu caste is suffering more than we are and hence cannot be removed from the BC list.” Such is the greatness of Dr Ambedkar,” Padmanabham claimed.While the Kapus were classified as BCs under British rule, there is no proof pointing to Dr Ambedkar ever having made such a statement. In an article titled Need for Checks and Balances published in April 1953 in The Times of India, Dr Ambedkar writing against linguistic formation of states said, “Take Andhra — there are two or three major communities spread over the linguistic area. They are either the Reddis or the Kammas and the Kappus. The untouchables live in subordinate dependence on them.” The Kapus were a part of the BC category from 1915 uptill 1956. The Kapu, Balija, Telaga, and Ontari communities were included in the Backward Communities list in 1915 by the British and this has been notified in No: 67 Port St. George Gazette notification. According to Communal GO 613 (1921), Kapus also got the place in backward class along with landlords such as Reddys and Kammas in the composite Madras state but were removed from the list in 1956. .The 1931 census was the last enumeration of every caste grouping in India. Since then, data from governments have only been announced for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes which also ended in 2011, causing groups, dominant or otherwise, to address caste-related problems using rough estimates. Kapu leaders claim that they constitute 25% of the Andhra populace. While a caste census will be essential to clarify the validity of their claim, it is undisputed that Kapus are more in number than the ruling Reddy and Kamma communities. Several leaders from the general category communities of Reddy and Kamma have taken turns governing Andhra Pradesh historically and till date hold immense sway over the state, which has led to Kapu leaders on several counts to demand that a Kapu be made the Chief Minister. Kamma leaders like NT Rama Rao (NTR), Chandrababu Naidu, and Nadendla Bhaskar Rao were chief ministers in undivided Andhra Pradesh, as were Reddy leaders like Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, and Jagan Mohan Reddy, the incumbent CM of Andhra Pradesh. In a 1989 article titled, A Year of “Encounters” which discusses how the NTR-led government committed a record number of extrajudicial killings, civil liberties activist and founder of the Human Rights Forum (HRF) K Balagopal discusses the origins of the Kapu community.“The word Kapu has many meanings. Etymologically, it means cultivator; a meaning which comes out clearly when landlords say ‘our kapus’ referring to farm servants or attached peasants. Kapu is further a caste name as in Toorpu Kapu, Munnur Kapu or just Kapu; and finally it is a common appellation for these and a number of other castes like Balija, Telaga, Tenuga, Mudhiraj, etc whose occupation — the statistical mode — is cultivation, though there are quite a few labourers at one end and big landholders and businessmen at the other,” he writes. The Kapus in Andhra and erstwhile Madras state have traditionally been a dominant peasant caste.Noted leftist-Ambedkarite scholar U Sambasiva Rao in a memorandum submitted to the AP Backward Classes Commission in October 2016 also remarked that the Kapu community served as soldiers and governors in several Andhra dynasties. “Hence, the term Nayaka/Naidu, became synonymous with the community. They are also known as Naidu, Rayudu, Reddy, etc,” he writes..How Kapu reservation re-entered Andhra political discourseAs M Shatrughna noted in his 1994 article, All Kapus as BCs: Reducing Reservation to a Farce, the resurgence of the discourse surrounding Kapu reservation happened in 1968 under Congress leader and former CM Kasu Brahmananda Reddy. A commission, popularly known as the Anantharaman Commission as envisaged under the Commission of Enquiry Act, 1952, was set up by the state government in that year, and a report submitted in June 1970. Following an elaborate exercise, the Commission neither accepted Muslims or Kapus as Backward Classes but included certain sections of Muslims who over the years were treated as low in social position. A second commission, NK Mualidhar Rao Commission, set up in 1982 under CM Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy (Congress) also argued that the Kapu community did not need BC status.The following few years were peppered with political discourse on BC reservation in Andhra Pradesh. Vijayabhaskar Reddy slowly started to lose public trust and the TDP rose yet again and NTR hiked BC reservation to 40%. The Andhra Pradesh High Court struck down the government order allowing this and NTR chose not to challenge it in the apex court. The Anantharaman Commission’s promise of 25% reservation continued until the late 80s. In 1988, the discussion on Kapu reservation garnered momentum with the rise of Mudragada Padmanabham, whose fame catapulted following the Kamma-Kapu riots that year in Krishna district.The rise of Kapu giants: Mudragada Padmanabham and Vangaveeti RangaPadmanabham was a member of the Congress party before defecting to the TDP and becoming a minister in the state government between 1985 and 1988. After quitting the TDP in 1988, he has been critical of the TDP, the YSRCP, and the Congress on various counts for doing too little or not doing enough for the Kapu community. Till date, he holds sway over the Kapu community and has been demanding that they be classified as BC. In essence, his legacy runs parallel to the history of Kapu reservation.In 1988, Congress Kapu leader Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga was murdered allegedly by supporters of TDP leader Devineni Nehru as a result of a Kamma-Kapu feud. The coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh saw rampant violence while Vijayawada and Krishna districts witnessed a nearly month-long curfew. It was reported that the violence claimed more than 42 lives. The violence shook the NTR-led government and Ranga’s murder is still recalled as a great loss for the Kapu community..Till date, several Kapu leaders pin the blame on Devineni and Chandrababu Naidu for the flare-up as the underlying sentiment remains that the TDP subsequently benefitted from the murder. The song ‘Idi Vangaveeti kathi, Kapunu kaase shakti’ (The Vangaveeti sword is where the Kapu community derives its strength from) is still popular and often employed as a rallying cry at various Kapunadu meetings.“The Kapunadu movement was an outcome of the welding together of diverse political and economic interests, a horizontal alliance based on anger and resentment at social exclusion, to target a common political enemy [Kammas],” writes ML Kantha Rao in his thesis A Study of Socio-Political Mobility of the Kapu caste in Modern Andhra. Kapunadu was set up by Vangaveeti Ranga in 1982 to address a cross-section of issues..After Ranga’s murder, many Kapus, including then ministers in the TDP government Padmanabham and Jogaiah, resigned from their posts and eventually from the TDP. Padmanabham was asked to preside over the first major Kapunadu conference in Vijayawada following the assassination.At this point, Padmanabham took on Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy when the latter came back to power in 1992. Initially the CM dismissed the demand for reservation as ‘unconstitutional and untenable’. However, in order to hold on to the Kapu vote bank, he set up the Puttaswamy Commission in 1993. Kapu and Reddy leaders joined hands until Justice Puttaswamy made it clear that he wouldn’t be rushed into making a decision. Vijayabhaskar then called a Cabinet meeting and formulated a GO to include Kapus and Muslims in the BC list. The Andhra Pradesh High Court later stayed the GO, which was again viewed by the Kapus as a denial of their rights.Several academics have noted that Padmanabham and Ranga were powerful members of the Kapu community and often used reservations as a tool to bolster their own political standing.“A cinema hall and rice mill owner like Mudragada Padmanabham…and a mafia gangster like Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga from Vijayawada whose forte is the out of court settlement of disputes concerning finance and property through threats – and perpetuation – of physical violence, find it easy to talk of injustice done to the Kapu castes under NTR’s rule and to rally people behind them in the name of the Kapu caste complex,” writes Balagopal in 1989.“Whether they can gloss over for long the fact that they have been addressing only the forward caste Kapus of the Krishna and Godavari deltas…where over a large area it is the Kapu landholders, businessmen and contractors who constitute the dominant class, and that the backward caste Kapus who are numerous in Telangana districts are neither addressed nor affected by their rallying cry…is a moot point,” he adds..TDP and YSRCP’s attempts to woo KapusWith Ranga’s demise and Padmanabham’s waning popularity, Chandrababu Naidu and younger leaders like Pawan Kalyan and Jagan Mohan Reddy have approached the Kapu community’s demands differently.The TDP-led government in 2014 set up the Andhra Pradesh State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation and allocated Rs 100 crore. “It has been felt that Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities in the state are socially, educationally and economically in the backward condition than the other forward castes though it is being treated as a forward caste,” the GO read.This was Chandrababu’s first move to appease the caste group. However, the delay in meeting the demand for BC status led to violence in 2016. At a Kapu Garjana Sabha meeting headed by Padmanabham in Tuni, East Godavari, some of the attendees entered the Tuni railway station and attacked the Ratnachal Express, a passenger train travelling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, with stones and set a few coaches on fire. Some police personnel and passengers were injured during the attack..The three-member Manjunath Commission, headed by Justice KL Manjunath, which looked into the Tuni violence submitted a report recommending the reservation. Justice Manjunath, however, chose not to sign the report. Whether he was for or against the reservation was not clear as all he said after the tumultuous meeting was that the rules under the BC Commission Act, 1993 were violated. “The committee members are supposed to sit together and pass the resolution and only then send the proceedings and the report to the government. That did not happen and the report was sent without my approval. Hence, I have dissented,” he told the media. Shortly after, he resigned from the commission.However, in December 2017, the Andhra Assembly adopted and passed a Bill providing 5% reservation in jobs and educational institutions to general category Kapus in the BC quota. The Bill was based on the Manjunath commission report although the report has not been made public.The Union government, however, did not approve the quota under Schedule 9 of the Indian Constitution. In May 2021, the apex court had declared as unconstitutional the Maharashtra law providing reservation benefits to the Maratha community, which had taken the quota limit in the state to above 50%. The ceiling was set by the court in its 1992 case, Indra Sawhey v Union of India, popularly known as the Mandal verdict. Dr Mhaskar adds that the problem faced by the Marathas is one of ‘individual exclusion’, a term referring to how people are affected by lack of resources due to changes in post-liberalised India as opposed to ‘group exclusion’, where an entire group of people face exclusion in various spheres due to their socially marginalised group identity.With the Marathas contesting the court’s ruling, the issue of ceiling limit has cropped up in several states. In the case of Kapus, providing 5% reservation under the BC category will increase the overall reservations in Andhra to 55%, crossing the Supreme Court mandated threshold..The current realpolitik in AndhraThe Jana Sena party has made rights for Kapus a major theme of its campaign. The party joined hands with the TDP in September 2023 to contest the 2024 Assembly polls. It was a feat previously unheard of considering the Kapus and Kammas have been bitter enemies in Andhra Pradesh history with the former hating Kammas for their alleged role in Vangaveeti Ranga’s murder. Till date, colleges in Andhra are divided into Kapu-Kamma fandoms: with the former celebrating Pawan Kalyan and the latter honouring yesteryear actor and now TDP leader Nandamuri Balakrishna.Until a few months before the alliance, Pawan was blaming ‘Babu’ (as the TDP chief is fondly called) for betraying and sidelining the Kapu community. He was critical of the previous TDP’s poll promise of 5% reservation to the Kapus under the AP Economically Weaker Sections (Reservations for Kapus) Bill, 2019. The promise was made by the TDP in January 2019, a few months before the state voted in the Assembly polls.“The Bill was sent to the Union government for further approval. Kapu elders and intelligentsia have found fault with it as it is not that simple to get approval in the Parliament and become a law,” Pawan had said in July 2020, blaming Chandrababu for not doing enough.When TDP implemented the 5% reservation for Kapus, BC leaders in Andhra Pradesh faulted BC leaders from the TDP such as Yenamala Ramakrishnudu, KE Krishnamurthy, and K Atchannaidu for remaining mute while their party favoured the Kapus to the detriment of BC welfare at large.TDP general secretary and Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh has said that if they come to power, they will revive the TDP’s Videshi Vidya scheme. The scheme that offered scholarships of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to Kapu students was discontinued by the YSRCP. Lokesh also criticised CM Jagan for denying the Kapu community’s demand for reservation..Jagan openly admitted in July 2018 that he cannot assure reservation to Kapus; he promised that Rs 10,000 crore would be allocated to the Kapu Corporation if voted to power. In July 2019, he scrapped the 5% reservation under the Economically Weaker Sections quota introduced by the TDP government stating that the 10% EWS reservation was exclusively for the poorest among forward castes, implying that the Kapus weren’t among them.Jagan’s move to not accord reservation for the Kapus seemingly comes from not wanting to snub other BC groups who have been vocal against the community’s demand.In order to ensure Kapu support, Jagan did launch a welfare scheme titled the YSR Kapu Nestham in June 2020 which “offers financial assistance to below poverty line women from Kapu, Balija, Telaga and Ontari communities” aged between 45 and 60 years by depositing Rs 75,000 in their bank accounts in the span of five years. He also dropped 51 of the 69 cases filed by the previous TDP administration against protesters for acts of violence in the Tuni violence. The Vijayawada Railway court in May 2023 acquitted all 41 accused, including Padmanabham, YSRCP MLA Dadishetty Raja, and TDP leader Akula Ramakrishna.Kapu reservation, all in all, has been heavily contested. The already tricky subject is further rendered difficult as there isn’t a census enumerating the break-up of various castes in the state and their socio-economic conditions. “The census is being done badly, it cannot be finished in 20 days,” Yesudas remarked of CM Jagan’s recent announcement about the caste census, adding that it is not needed at all.With CM Jagan kickstarting the caste census on January 19, 2024, the Kapu reservation story is likely to witness a new chapter in the coming months.