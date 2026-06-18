War of words between TDP and YSRCP over Gudivada Amarnath’s sexist comments

Several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Wednesday, June 17 slammed YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Gudivada Amarnath for mocking Andhra Pradesh Home and Disaster Management Minister Vangalpudi Anitha’s appearance.

Speaking at a public gathering on June 15, Amarnath referred to Anitha as a ‘makeup mantri’ and said that she wore ‘kilos of makeup’. The statement drew widespread criticism from TDP leaders with several accusing Amarnath of sexism.

Anitha responded saying, "What a YSRCP leader said about me on camera at a public meeting was not merely an insult. It was a vile, casteist attack aimed at humiliating a woman and a Dalit holding a constitutional office.”

Anitha is a Madiga leader from the Payakaraopet (SC) constituency in Anakapalli district.

Reacting to TDP’s criticism, Amarnath claimed that there are double standards at play. “There cannot be two rules. Respect for women who are allied with TDP cannot be different from women allied with YSRCP. I spoke in a political capacity and the unfair ways in which YSRCP was targeted. I stand by what I said and will continue to speak similarly,” he added.

Amarnath went on to say that his comments were a reaction to distasteful remarks made by TDP against YSRCP leaders and cadres. He then played a video clip of Anitha using pejorative words in Telugu against YSRCP leaders.

TDP National Working President Nara Lokesh condemned Amarnath’s statements about Anitha. “The TDP-led coalition government respects women,” he said. He added that YSRCP leaders had made similar comments in the past.

“Leaders of the YSRCP have insulted my mother in the past, have targeted Brahmani (Lokesh’s wife) and this is very telling of the respect they show women,” he also said.