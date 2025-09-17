Vizianagaram ISIS plot: NIA conducts nationwide raids across 8 states

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday, September 16, carried out coordinated searches across eight states in connection with the Vizianagaram ISIS case, which involves a conspiracy to spread terror using Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and radicalisation of youth through social media platforms.

According to the NIA press statement, several digital devices, documents, cash and incriminating materials were seized during the massive, coordinated searches conducted at 16 locations.

"The simultaneous searches were planned by the NIA in coordination with Andhra Pradesh Police and meticulously carried out in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and Delhi,” it said.

The searches, which marked a significant step by the NIA towards dismantling the terror networks in India, came less than a month after the anti-terror agency arrested a key accused in the case.

Arif Husain, alias Abu Talib, was nabbed on August 27 while he was attempting to flee to Riyadh.

Investigations indicated he had conspired with the co-accused to arrange for the supply of weapons through the Nepal border.

The NIA has been investigating the case, registered initially by the police at Vizianagaram following the arrest of accused Siraj-ur-Rahman, since July.

The police had arrested Siraj after he was found in possession of chemical substances suspected to be used in the fabrication of IEDs.

"During questioning, Siraj revealed a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, leading to the arrest of another accused, Syed Sameer. Investigations by NIA revealed that both Siraj and Sameer were actively involved in indoctrinating youth through Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, Signal, and other social media platforms," the NIA statement added.

Investigations in the case are continuing under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.