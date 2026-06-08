Vizag steel plant accident: Death toll rises to nine in molten steel spill

Nine workers died, and at least six others were injured after a ladle carrying molten steel exploded at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Monday, June 8.

The accident occurred when a large quantity of molten steel leaked following the explosion of the ladle, a vessel carrying steel at a very high temperature.

The disaster occurred when molten steel was being lifted at the Steel Melting Shop-2 (SMS-2) and STC-3 heat facility of the steel plant around 4.15 pm.

According to officials, the molten iron was extremely hot at about 1,500 degrees Celsius.

The explosion triggered panic in the plant, forcing workers and employees to scramble for safety.

Steel plant personnel, police and fire-fighting personnel began efforts to bring the fire under control.

The deceased included six employees of the plant and two contract workers.

Visakhapatnam district Collector M Abhishek Kishor said six workers were injured. Three were admitted to KIMS Hospital, and three others were shifted to Seven Hills Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident. The Chief Minister spoke to officials regarding the incident and conveyed deep sorrow over the deaths of the workers.

Officials briefed Chandrababu Naidu on the current situation and the relief measures being undertaken. The Chief Minister directed officials to take supportive measures in coordination with all departments to assist those affected by the accident.

“The accident at the Visakha Steel Plant has left me deeply shocked. I am distressed to learn that several workers have lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the concerned officials and directed them to undertake relief measures in coordination with all government departments,” the Chief Minister posted on X.

Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries & Steel, Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma, said the cause of the accident would be known only after a thorough investigation.

“Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic ladle blast accident at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL) this evening. My heart goes out to the families of the brave workers who lost their lives in this accident. I have spoken to the plant management and local authorities; we are closely monitoring the situation on the ground. Every possible medical assistance is being extended to those affected. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Industrial safety remains our utmost priority, and we stand firmly with the workforce and their families in this hour of grief,” he said in a social media post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too offered condolences and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the victims’ families from the PM National Relief Fund.