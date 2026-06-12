Vizag marine engineer among three Indians killed in US attack on oil tanker near Oman

Patnala Suresh, a marine engineer from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, is among the three Indian seafarers killed in the US attack on a ship off the coast of Oman.

Suresh was among three Indian crew members killed after a US attack on oil tanker MTS Settebello off the Oman coast. He was the chief engineer on the vessel.

The Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello was attacked off the coast of Oman, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

All three Indian sailors who were initially reported missing following the incident have been confirmed dead.

Deck cadet Aditya Sharma and engine fitter Shivanand Chaurasiya are the other two Indians killed in the attack, which was carried out by the US military after the vessel allegedly attempted to violate a blockade imposed by the US.

The tragedy has left Suresh’s family in Vizag in deep shock. He is survived by his wife and two sons, aged 13 and 10.

According to his wife, Bhargavi, it was on the afternoon of Thursday, June 11, that authorities confirmed his death. She was informed on Wednesday night that there was a drone attack on the ship on which Suresh was working. She was told that her husband and two other crew members were missing.