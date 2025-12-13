Vizag Economic Region to target around $125 bn revenue by 2035, says CM Chandrababu

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, December 12, called for the Vizag Economic Region (VER) to generate a revenue of USD 125 to 135 billion by 2035.

He was chairing the first meeting of VER attended by collectors from the coastal districts of the state.

The VER includes Vizag, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR), and Parvathipuram Manyam. The CM informed the collectors that the focus area would currently be on roads, railways and ports, logistics and other priority sectors.

He also asked the collectors to plan for sectors like industries, municipal administration, tourism, roads, information technology (IT), agriculture, forests, medicine and health, education, skill development and power supply.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the IT Hub and Global Capability Centres (GCC) project near Kuppalapadu, where the Vizag IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has expanded. He also reviewed the progress of the Tourism Hub coming up along the coastline near Bheemunipatnam and the progress of works pertaining to the Bogapuram international airport.