‘Vivekananda murderers always accompany Jagan’: Chandrababu Naidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, March 28 called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a ‘big liar’ for stating that the killers of his uncle Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy are roaming free.

The former Chief Minister hit back at Jagan Reddy a day after the latter's allegations against the opposition parties, and claimed that Vivekananda Reddy’s killers always accompany the Andhra Pradesh CM.

Naidu launched a scathing attack against the Chief Minister while addressing public meetings in Anantapur district as part of his ‘Prajagalam’ campaign.

"Jagan Mohan Reddy claims that the killers of his 'Babai' (uncle) are roaming freely, but it's a big lie. Everyone in the state knows the truth about your Babai's killers, including your family members and yourself. The killers of Jagan Reddy's Babai are always beside him, but Jagan Reddy is trying to deceive the people. The killers of his Babai are clapping and smiling too," he said.

The TDP chief also highlighted the alleged inconsistencies in YSRCP's narratives surrounding the murder and Jagan Reddy's withdrawal of the petition from the high court seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Describing Jagan Reddy’s ‘Memantha Siddam’ as a failure, he urged people to support the opposition alliance in rebuilding the state, which suffered under Jagan Reddy’s regime, and to establish a government for the people.

Naidu also said that the ego of Jagan Reddy will collapse after May 13, as he asserted that the public is prepared to defeat Jagan Reddy in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Expressing his desire to create a society without poverty, Naidu emphasised that Anantapur will become the number one district in the country if the farmers are provided with water, drip irrigation, subsidies, and necessary tools, enabling them to export fruits worldwide.

He also outlined his plans to bring light in the lives of the farmers by implementing drip irrigation with 90 per cent subsidy, and bringing Godavari water to the region once again.

He also pledged to create 20 lakh jobs for the youth within five years, providing them with a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 until employment is secured.

Naidu further promised to increase the pension amount to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,000, delivering it directly to the doorsteps on the first day of every month.

"Women aged between 18 and 59 years would receive Rs 1,500 per month through Aadabidda Nidhi, along with free RTC bus travel. The NDA government, under the Thalliki Vandhanam scheme, would provide Rs 15,000 annually to every school-going student, and three free gas cylinders per year under the Deepam Scheme," Naidu said.