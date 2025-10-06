Vijayawada woman brutally murdered, dismembered body thrown at multiple locations

A 65-year-old woman was brutally murdered and dismembered in Vijayawada’s Bhavanipuram allegedly by her nephew over a property and family dispute, police said. The accused, identified as Subramanyam, reportedly killed his aunt P Vijayalakshmi at his residence in Urmila Nagar, with the help of his minor son.

According to reports, Subramanyam allegedly sedated Vijayalakshmi before killing her and later chopped the body into pieces, dumping them across various locations to destroy evidence. The head and hands were found near a private school, while the torso was recovered from Bommasani Nagar, The Times of India reported.

Police suspect the murder was linked to grievances over family issues, including Subramanyam’s separation from his wife, though the exact motive is yet to be confirmed. “We are probing the motive behind the brutal murder. The case is being investigated from all angles,” ACP Durga Rao told The Hindu.

All body parts have been recovered, and both the accused have been taken into custody. Two special investigation teams have been formed to probe the case. Police are reviewing CCTV footage, conducting house-to-house searches, and gathering forensic evidence while examining possible property and family disputes as motives.