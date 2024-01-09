Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas’ daughter announces resignation from TDP

“My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Vijayawada for their love & support. I will continue to be of service through Kesineni Bhavan,” she wrote.

She earlier told media persons that there is no point in continuing in TDP after Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that he does not require the services of Kesineni Nani.

Swetha said they had been suffering silently for the last one year and had thought that the party high command was not aware of what was happening. She said her father was asked not to be involved in the party programmes and a campaign was run against him in the media.

“My father never worked for money or for a position of power. He worked for self-respect. When there is no self-respect what is the point in remaining in the party,” she asked while adding that they will not work in a party where there is no self-respect.

She claimed that after electing twice as MP in 2014 and 2019, his father worked for the development of the constituency.

Nani had announced on Saturday that he will quit as MP and also resign from the TDP.

The MP stated that it is not proper for him to continue in the TDP after party leader Chandrababu Naidu felt that the party no longer requires him.

The TDP has reportedly decided to field Nani’s brother Kesineni Srinath (Chinni) as its candidate in the coming elections. Chinni is TDP’s Vijayawada constituency in-charge.

The supporters of the two brothers had clashed a few days ago in connection with Naidu’s public meeting at Tiruvuru.

Nani earlier revealed that Naidu has directed him not to be involved in the party affairs.

He said on the direction of Chandrababu Naidu, some party leaders met and informed him that he has appointed someone else as in-charge for the public meeting.

They also informed that Chandrababu Naidu intended to provide an opportunity to someone else as the Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate and hence directed him not to involve himself in the party affairs.